Wike Inaugurates Judicial Commission Of Inquiry On Election Violence

Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State, has inaugurated a Judicial Commisssion of Inquiry to investigate the violence and other related matters that occurred during the February 23 and March 9 elections in the state.

Wike also inaugurated the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the violent invasion and attack on the Rivers State judiciary and destruction of public property, which occurred at the judiciary complex on May 11, 2018.

He inaugurated both commissions on Thursday at the Government House, Port Harcourt and charged the members to submit their reports within 30 days.

Justice Monna Danagogo is the chairman of the Judicial Commission on Election Violence, while Justice Simeon Amadi chairs the commission on the invasion and attack on the state’s judicial complex.

The Governor said though the function before the judicial commissions of inquiry would be tasking, the members should diligently work to deliver within the scheduled period.

Wike said the terms of reference for the commission of inquiry on violence, killings and related matters during the 2019 elections, include “to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the violence, killings and other related acts/matters which occurred during the February 23 and March 9 general election in Rivers State".

Another term is to identify the sponsors and perpetrators of the dastardly acts that occurred during the general election.

The commission is also saddled with the responsibility to identify the victims of the violence, including those killed during the elections.

“Identify the motives, if any, behind the said violence, killings and other related acts/matters during the aforesaid general election in Rivers State,” he said.

He also noted that the judicial commission of inquiry investigating the violence during the elections has 10 terms of reference, while the one for the invasion of state judiciary has 14 terms of reference.

Some of them are: “Ascertain and identify the immediate and remote causes of and/or the motives behind the violent invasion and attack on the Rivers State judiciary, and destruction of public property, which occurred at the judiciary complex, Port Harcourt, on May 11, 2018.

”Identify the persons who participated in, masterminded, counseled or procured others to participate in the violent invasion, attack, disruption of activities of the Rivers State judiciary and destruction of public property, which occurred at the judiciary complex, Port Harcourt, on May 11, 2018.”