Wike Inaugurates Judicial Commission Of Inquiry On Election Violence

The Governor said though the function before the judicial commissions of inquiry would be tasking, the members should diligently work to deliver within the scheduled period.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 29, 2019

Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State, has inaugurated a Judicial Commisssion of Inquiry to investigate the violence and other related matters that occurred during the February 23 and March 9 elections in the state.

Wike also inaugurated the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the violent invasion and attack on the Rivers State judiciary and destruction of public property, which occurred at the judiciary complex on May 11, 2018.

He inaugurated both commissions on Thursday at the Government House, Port Harcourt and charged the members to submit their reports within 30 days.

Justice Monna Danagogo is the chairman of the Judicial Commission on Election Violence, while Justice Simeon Amadi chairs the commission on the invasion and attack on the state’s judicial complex.

The Governor said though the function before the judicial commissions of inquiry would be tasking, the members should diligently work to deliver within the scheduled period.

Wike said the terms of reference for the commission of inquiry on violence, killings and related matters during the 2019 elections, include “to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the violence, killings and other related acts/matters which occurred during the February 23 and March 9 general election in Rivers State".

Another term is to identify the sponsors and perpetrators of the dastardly acts that occurred during the general election.

The commission is also saddled with the responsibility to identify the victims of the violence, including those killed during the elections.

“Identify the motives, if any, behind the said violence, killings and other related acts/matters during the aforesaid general election in Rivers State,” he said.

He also noted that the judicial commission of inquiry investigating the violence during the elections has 10 terms of reference, while the one for the invasion of state judiciary has 14 terms of reference.

Some of them are: “Ascertain and identify the immediate and remote causes of and/or the motives behind the violent invasion and attack on the Rivers State judiciary, and destruction of public property, which occurred at the judiciary complex, Port Harcourt, on May 11, 2018.

”Identify the persons who participated in, masterminded, counseled or procured others to participate in the violent invasion, attack, disruption of activities of the Rivers State judiciary and destruction of public property, which occurred at the judiciary complex, Port Harcourt, on May 11, 2018.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Why Buhari Was Missing At Tinubu's Birthday Colloquium
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Leading APC By A Mile As Adamawa Supplementary Election Winds Down
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME You Can't Engage In Bad Behaviour And Expect Reward Of Certificate, INEC Tells Okorocha
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Court Orders INEC To Investigate Ifeanyi Ubah, Returning Officer
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Economy Tinubu Warns 'Professor Osinbajo And His Team': Don’t Increase VAT!
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections APC Lawmakers-elect Absent At Certificate Presentation In Sokoto
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Why Buhari Was Missing At Tinubu's Birthday Colloquium
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Leading APC By A Mile As Adamawa Supplementary Election Winds Down
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME You Can't Engage In Bad Behaviour And Expect Reward Of Certificate, INEC Tells Okorocha
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International Our Govt Has Been Denied Loans Because Of Herdsmen/Farmers’ Clashes, Says Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Court Orders INEC To Investigate Ifeanyi Ubah, Returning Officer
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Economy Tinubu Warns 'Professor Osinbajo And His Team': Don’t Increase VAT!
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections APC Lawmakers-elect Absent At Certificate Presentation In Sokoto
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Abducted Channels TV Reporter Regains Freedom
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Gombe Councillor Sentenced To Prison For Buying Votes During Election
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Upholds Kayode Fayemi’s Victory
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Rivers Women To Turn Up At INEC Office Naked — Unless Effanga Is Removed As REC
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption ‘I Was Kidnapped When I Came To Nigeria’ — US-Based Nigerian Accused Of Fraud Clarifies Absence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad