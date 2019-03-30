Buhari: Why I Don't Observe Juma'at Prayers At National Mosque

"As you all know, presidential movements require roadblocks and other attendant restrictions which could subject worshippers and other people to a lot of difficulties."

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 30, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari says his decision to observe Juma’at prayers at the Presidential Villa, and not the National Mosque in Abuja, is to prevent the constraints and inconveniences presidential movements may cause to the people.

The President was responding to a request by a delegation of Imams and Senior Islamic Scholars from all States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, led by Professor Shehu Ahmad Galadanci, the Murshid, National Mosque, when they paid him a visit on Friday.

He welcomed the counsel of the Islamic scholars on the teachings of the Prophet about the obligations of leaders towards their subjects, and vice-versa.

On his decision regarding observation of Juma'at prayers, he said: "Regarding your request for me to be attending Juma’at prayers in the National Mosque, I implore you to note that I personally started observing Juma’at prayers in the State House in order to reduce hardships which people may pass through.

The President thanked them for their prayers and support for his administration and restated his commitment to addressing the security challenges facing the country.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

How Ooni Of Ife's Ilubirin Luxury Apartment Is Causing Flooding And Water Stagnation On Lagos Island
Environment SPECIAL REPORT: How Ooni Of Ife's Ilubirin Luxury Apartment Is Causing Flooding And Water Stagnation On Lagos Island
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
