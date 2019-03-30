DSS Denies Working Against Electoral Process In Rivers

The spokesman said the service would partner with sister security agencies and other stakeholders to ensure a level playing ground for all the contestants.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 30, 2019

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied the allegation that it was instructed to work against the completion of the electoral process in Rivers.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier suspended the collation of the March 23 governorship elections in Rivers State, and fixed April 2 and 5 for the collation and announcement of results. April 15 will be for supplementary elections in some areas in the state.

However, a statement by Peter Afunanya, the DSS Public Relations Officer, issued on Friday in Abuja, Notre that the service is working according to the law and will never work against INEC as it has been alleged.

“As a professional agency, it will continue to adhere to the principles of justice and fairness,” he said.

The spokesman said the service would partner with sister security agencies and other stakeholders to ensure a level playing ground for all the contestants.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Omo-Agege Loses At Appeal Court
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME You Can't Engage In Bad Behaviour And Expect Reward Of Certificate, INEC Tells Okorocha
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa Governor-Elect Fintiri Survives First Scare Hours After Defeating Bindow
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
How Ooni Of Ife's Ilubirin Luxury Apartment Is Causing Flooding And Water Stagnation On Lagos Island
Environment SPECIAL REPORT: How Ooni Of Ife's Ilubirin Luxury Apartment Is Causing Flooding And Water Stagnation On Lagos Island
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections Revolt In Delta As Okowa Refuses To 'Settle' Governorship Candidates Who Adopted Him As Agreed
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Straight To Prison! Ilorin Court Refuses To Grant Bail To ‘Yahoo Boy'
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Omo-Agege Loses At Appeal Court
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawyers In Shouting Match As CCT Orders Onnoghen To Defend Charges
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Witness Reveals How His Boss Told Him To Release N500m To Ex-PDP Chairman Faboyede
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME You Can't Engage In Bad Behaviour And Expect Reward Of Certificate, INEC Tells Okorocha
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: 13 Soldiers Killed, Dozen Others Injured After Stepping On Boko Haram Landmine
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa Governor-Elect Fintiri Survives First Scare Hours After Defeating Bindow
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
How Ooni Of Ife's Ilubirin Luxury Apartment Is Causing Flooding And Water Stagnation On Lagos Island
Environment SPECIAL REPORT: How Ooni Of Ife's Ilubirin Luxury Apartment Is Causing Flooding And Water Stagnation On Lagos Island
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections Revolt In Delta As Okowa Refuses To 'Settle' Governorship Candidates Who Adopted Him As Agreed
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Straight To Prison! Ilorin Court Refuses To Grant Bail To ‘Yahoo Boy'
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Islam Buhari: Why I Don't Observe Juma'at Prayers At National Mosque
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
Christianity Buhari Promises Christian Leaders: My Political Appointments Will Be Based On Merit And National Spread
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Why Buhari Was Missing At Tinubu's Birthday Colloquium
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad