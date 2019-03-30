DSS Denies Working Against Electoral Process In Rivers

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied the allegation that it was instructed to work against the completion of the electoral process in Rivers.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier suspended the collation of the March 23 governorship elections in Rivers State, and fixed April 2 and 5 for the collation and announcement of results. April 15 will be for supplementary elections in some areas in the state.

However, a statement by Peter Afunanya, the DSS Public Relations Officer, issued on Friday in Abuja, Notre that the service is working according to the law and will never work against INEC as it has been alleged.

“As a professional agency, it will continue to adhere to the principles of justice and fairness,” he said.

The spokesman said the service would partner with sister security agencies and other stakeholders to ensure a level playing ground for all the contestants.