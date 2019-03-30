Female Student Of Nasarawa Polytechnic Runs Mad In Lagos

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 30, 2019


An unidentified female student lost her senses on Saturday morning in Lagos.

The fair-skinned lady is a student of a polytechnic in Nasarawa State.

According to eyewitnesses, the lady emerged from the Country Club area in Ikeja GRA, Lagos, and started talking to herself.

"Nobody suspected anything at first as she was merely just loafing about," said one witness.

"However, as she walked down Joel Ogunnaike Street, she started dancing. Then she went to the refuse bin and started picking stuff from there and puting into her bag. At that point, a few of us started approaching her to see if all was well with her.

"Next thing we knew, she started removing her clothes, starting with her trousers. And that's when we knew all was not well and we immediately surrounded her.

"Someone laid hands on her and started praying for her and she calmed down and we encouraged her to put on her clothes. We asked her a few questions, which she attempted to answer, and that was how we got her brother's number. One of us called the number and informed him of the incident.

"From what I gathered after the call was made, it was confirmed that she is a student of a polytechnic in Nasarawa. Her brother also said we should please make sure she doesn't get lost as he would start his journey to Lagos immediately.

"However, after a few minutes, it seemed she was starting to lose it again. She was then taken to a Police Station by some people."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Omo-Agege Loses At Appeal Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Buhari: Why I Don't Observe Juma'at Prayers At National Mosque
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity Politicians In Cassock Didn’t Want Us To Visit Buhari, Says CAN President
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Intercepts N54m At Maiduguri Airport
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawyers In Shouting Match As CCT Orders Onnoghen To Defend Charges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: 13 Soldiers Killed, Dozen Others Injured After Stepping On Boko Haram Landmine
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Omo-Agege Loses At Appeal Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Buhari: Why I Don't Observe Juma'at Prayers At National Mosque
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity Politicians In Cassock Didn’t Want Us To Visit Buhari, Says CAN President
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Intercepts N54m At Maiduguri Airport
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawyers In Shouting Match As CCT Orders Onnoghen To Defend Charges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: 13 Soldiers Killed, Dozen Others Injured After Stepping On Boko Haram Landmine
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court 'Empowers' Innoson Motors To Take Over GTB’s Properties
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Witness Reveals How His Boss Told Him To Release N500m To Ex-PDP Chairman Faboyede
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections Revolt In Delta As Okowa Refuses To 'Settle' Governorship Candidates Who Adopted Him As Agreed
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa Governor-Elect Fintiri Survives First Scare Hours After Defeating Bindow
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal PDP Rejects Appeal Court Judgment On Ekiti Gov Election
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME GTB Vows To Ensure ‘No Illegal Or Fraudulent Execution’ Is Carried Out By Innoson
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad