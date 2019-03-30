Gunmen Kill Housewife, Daughter In Kebbi

Unknown gunmen have killed one Bilikisu Zayyanu and her three-year-old daughter in Dole Kaina village of Dandi Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Nafiu Abubakar, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Kebbi State Police Command, confirmed this to newsmen on Friday.

The Police PRO said Mallam Zayyanu, the husband and father of the deceased, found his wife and the three-year-old daughter dead in his house after returning from a trip in Tsamiya Village.

Abubakar, who said the incident was "unfortunate", added that the Police have started their investigation in the state to help catch the criminals and bring them to book.