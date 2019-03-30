Gunmen Spray Crowd At Kogi Fishing Festival With Bullets

The 2019 edition of the annual Dankwo fishing festival in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, came to an abrupt end on Saturday, as gunmen opened fire on participants.

The festival, an annual event organised by the Lokoja Traditional Council, had been on for about an hour when the gunmen arrived in two engine boats.

On arrival at the Kabawa Waterfront, the three gunmen, while still in the boats, fired at the crowd that had gathered for the festival.

Guests scampered for safety, but five persons were hit by bullets.

According to NAN, the Police were immediately contacted, but the gunmen had escaped in the boats before they arrived.

DSP William Aya, spokesman of the Kogi State Police Command, confirmed the incident, stating that the injured persons had been taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, for treatment.

He also said two persons had been arrested in connection with the incident, noting that investigation had begun and anyone found culpable would be prosecuted accordingly.