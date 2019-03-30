PDP Rejects Appeal Court Judgment On Ekiti Gov Election

Olusola Emeka said the judgment was biased and dismissal of the case suggested that Nigeria's democracy “is endangered”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 30, 2019

Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the July 14, 2018, governorship election in Ekiti State, has rejected the judgment of the Court of Appeal in a suit he instituted to challenge the outcome of the election.

The victory of Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had been upheld by the Court of Appeal on Thursday.

However, speaking on the ruling of the Appeal Court on Friday, Olusola Emeka said the judgment was biased.

He said the dismissal of the case suggested that Nigeria's democracy “is endangered”.

“The judiciary is being gagged and justices are constantly being molested and persecuted. Let us remain prayerful, it is not over, until it’s over. I have hope in the judiciary and I strongly believe that in the end, justice will be served,” he said.

Eleka assured party supporters of victory in the end.
 

