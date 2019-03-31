Arrest Order On Kanu Will Cause Chaos In South-East, Says Ohaneze Ndigbo

Nnamdi Kanu in Aba

The youth wing of Ohaneze Ndigbo says the re-arrest order against Nnamdi Kanu would lead to the destabilization of peace in the region.

The group made reference to the "previous killing and brutalization" of people belonging to the region, which led to an increase in the demand for Biafra after Kanu was released on bail in 2017.

The youth wing of Ohaneze appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene and grant "presidential pardon" to Kanu.

In a statement signed by Okechukwu Isiguzoro, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, and Okwu Nnabuike, the group's Secretary General, the Ohaneze youth said the arrest order was met with shock and disbelief.

The statement read: “The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide received the pronouncement and re-arrest order of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by a Federal High Court in Abuja with rude shock and disbelief.

“Weighing the implications of such action, it may destabilise the fragile peace that have returned to the southern part of Nigeria, especially the South-East and South-South after the sad experiences witnessed during his first arrest and subsequently the untimely death of innocent Igbo youth and women that characterized his first arrest and detention.

“And there is no need to escalate the tension already established in the South-East over the menace of herdsmen ravaging parts of Igboland."

The group also posited that the order would compound the loss of the region and make them feel marginalised.

Ohaneze youth urged the President to show compassion to the whole of Ndigbo and pardon Kanu.

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday ordered the arrest of Kanu after he failed to show up for the continuation of his case.

The judge also said the trial would continue despite the absence of Kanu from court.

