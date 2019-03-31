Fayemi: We'll Support Seyi Makinde Even If He's Not An APC Member

Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State, says South-West leaders would stand with Seyi Makinde, Governor-elect of Oyo State, who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He also took a swipe at the South-West elders, saying their attitude has made the region lose out from befitting from the "commonwealth of the country".

Fayemi said this when he spoke at the national retreat organised by the Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) in Ekiti on Saturday.

He advised the Yorubas not to be divided because of their involvement in politics, adding that he has had a meeting with Seyi Makinde, governor-elect of Oyo State.

He said: "It is not a sin to belong to different political parties. It is what we bring to the people that matters.

“We won’t throw him (Seyi Makinde) out of the rooftops because he is not in APC. We will support him."

Governors present at the retreat posited that the region must exhibit characters of its elders during the old Western Region that made them great and enjoy development.

