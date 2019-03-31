HAPPENING NOW: Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway Set on Fire After 'Killing Of Yahoo Boy By F-SARS'

A commuter currently stranded on that road told SaharaReporters that street urchins set fire on both sides of the road in protest of the killing of a prominent Yahoo boy around Punch Estate, Mangoro, by men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS).

by Sahara Reporters Mar 31, 2019

The Lagos stretch of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway is currently on lockdown, with passengers finding it impossible to enter the city, SaharaReporters can report.

A commuter currently stranded on that road told SaharaReporters that street urchins set fire on both sides of the road in protest of the killing of a prominent Yahoo boy around Punch Estate, Mangoro, by men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS).

The commuter quoted a witness of the incident as saying other boys in the area angered by the killing started the fire on both lanes of the road; and whenever it went down, they reignited it.

As of 8:15pm, the gridlock had reached Iyana-Ipaja on the side towards Oshodi and PWD on the side towards Mangoro.

Police or traffic management officials had not been sighted at the scene of the fire as of press time. 

 

