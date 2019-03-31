IGP Adamu's PA One Of The Beneficiaries As PSC Approves Promotion of 8,916 Officers

The approval followed the meeting of the commission held in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 31, 2019

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 8,916 senior police officers to their next substantive ranks.

A statement issued by Ikechukwu Ani, spokesman of the commission, on Sunday, noted that the approval followed the meeting of the commission held in Abuja.

He said the commission approved the promotion of three Commissioners of Police (CPs) to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police. They are Jona Jackson Mava, Olushola Babajide David and Titus Sumba Larmode.

He said the appointments of two acting CPs were also confirmed. The beneficiaries are: Rudolf Echebi Obe (Works) and Danladi Lalas (Air Wing).

According to NAN, Ani said 71 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) were elevated to the next rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP). They include Ogundare Emmanuel, Alonge Adebowale, Augustina Ogbodo, Ibrahim Abdullahi, Garba Ahmed, Uzuegbu Kanayo, Zubairu Abubakar, Vincent Nwajiofor (Works), Polycarp Dibia and Frank Mba, the Force Public Relations Officer.

He said 102 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) were also promoted to ACPs. They are Michael Masomene, Egbe Eko Edum, Onyeamu Onyeamu, Dauda Ayuba, Chinedu Ugwu, Moses Gana, Victor Bepeh, among others.

He said the commission also promoted 487 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) to Superintendents of Police (SPs). They include Atiku Ibrahim, Personal Assistant to the acting Inspector General of Police, Florence Odewo, Ojo Abraham, Mohammed Idris, Abraham Ogedengbe, among others.

Ani said 1,165 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) were promoted to the next rank of Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs).

Also, 7,806 Inspectors were elevated to the rank of ASPs. They are Chinemelum Bartholomew, Jeremiah Zumnan, Adewale Ajibuwa, Saviour Etetim, among others.

He said the promotions would be conveyed to the acting Inspector General of Police on Monday for approval.

