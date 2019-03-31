JUST IN: Troops Kill One-Eyed, Top Boko Haram Commander — Plus 15 Insurgents

Information gathered revealed that Moussa, who had one eye, was a high-ranking Boko Haram Commander who had jurisdiction in the entire southern islands, including Daban Masara, Kirta Wulgo and Koleram.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 31, 2019

The Nigeria Army has confirmed the killing of Malloum Moussa, a top Boko Haram commander, and 15 of his men.

Colonel Timothy Antigha, Chief of Military Public Information for Multi National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), N'Djamena, Chad Republic, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday, saying: "In the continuing escalation of offensive operations aimed at making islands and other settlements in Lake Chad untenable for Boko Haram Terrorists, troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) over the weekend embarked on clearance operation in Kerenoa and adjourning areas.

"Contact was made with Boko Haram Terrorists at Andakar Camp. In the ensuing fire fight, Malloum Moussa, Boko Haram Commander, along with 15 of his men were neutralized.” 

Antigha added that five gun trucks were also destroyed, while a woman whose relationship with the terrorists was yet to be determined, was apprehended.

He was notorious for imposing hefty levies on farmers, fishermen and cattle herders to fund Boko Haram terrorism and Insurgency in the locality.

