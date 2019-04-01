ALERT: 'Certain Persons' Want To Instigate Ethno-Religious Crisis In Kaduna

“Information available to me indicates that these persons want to promote religious division among the people of the area, which is home to Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, the state Deputy Governor-elect."

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 01, 2019

Charles Danladi, the Chairman of Sanga Local Government Area (LGA), Kaduna State, has alerted security agencies and the general public to plans to instigate religious crisis in the area.

Danladi stated this while addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Monday, during which he noted that he has credible intelligence that plans have been concluded to breach the peace in the LGA.

Some local governments in Kaduna State, including Sanga LGA, have been flashpoints of ethno-religious violence in recent times.

The Chairman said: "I wish to bring to your attention the deliberate plans by certain persons to instigate crises on ethno-religious lines in Sanga LGA and to request you to play your role to restore peace in the area.

“Those behind the plans to cause a breach and incite communal tensions met in Kaduna over the weekend under the auspices of a political party. By the evening of Sunday, 31 March, 2019, they had sent monies into Sanga LGA to fund a protest scheduled for Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

“Information available to me indicates that these persons want to promote religious division among the people of the area, which is home to Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, the state Deputy Governor-elect."

Danladi said perpetrators had prepared a false campaign that the Deputy Governor-Elect was making moves to remove the Chairman from office because he is a Christian, just to cause riot in the area.

“There is nothing of the sort, and the masterminds know this, but they seek to deliberately perpetrate falsehood and cause trouble among the peaceful people of the area. As Chairman of Sanga Local Government Council, my duty is to ensure that nothing threatens the peace and security in my area. We have recently been confronted by violent attacks in parts of the area. In such circumstance, we are very vigilant against any incitement on ethnic and religious lines, as we are taking steps to bring to justice those found involved in spreading falsehood,” he said.

Danladi, who did not name the instigators, added that the local council and the state government had taken measures to prevent attacks as witnessed recently in Nandu community in the area.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Innoson Insists: We're Taking Over GTB Itself — Not Customs Account With The Bank
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Police Arrest Officers Who Shot Kolade Johnson
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Two JAMB Officials 'Almost Set Ablaze' At Mock Exam Centre In Lagos
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME South African President Condemns Renewed Xenophobic Attacks
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Five Nigerians Arrested For 'Stealing' Dh2.3million In The UAE
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC To Probe Amosun, Yari, Okorocha, Ahmed After May 29
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Innoson Insists: We're Taking Over GTB Itself — Not Customs Account With The Bank
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Police Arrest Officers Who Shot Kolade Johnson
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics If Chopper Crash Was Fatal, Kogi Govt Would've Been In Trouble, Says Osinbajo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News HAPPENING NOW: Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway Set on Fire After 'Killing Of Innocent Man Instead Of A Yahoo Boy'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education NNPC At Loggerheads With NANS Over Discrimination In Recruitment Process
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Two JAMB Officials 'Almost Set Ablaze' At Mock Exam Centre In Lagos
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Obasanjo and Buhari; Who Is A Victim Of Age? By Abubakar B. Tsav
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Supreme Court Judgment A Disappointment, Says Jerry Gana
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion Thinking With You... The North Should Rule Nigeria In 2023 And Beyond By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Fintiri To Govern Adamawa With Few Political Appointees
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME South African President Condemns Renewed Xenophobic Attacks
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram JUST IN: Troops Kill One-Eyed, Top Boko Haram Commander — Plus 15 Insurgents
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad