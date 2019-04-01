ALERT: 'Certain Persons' Want To Instigate Ethno-Religious Crisis In Kaduna

Charles Danladi, the Chairman of Sanga Local Government Area (LGA), Kaduna State, has alerted security agencies and the general public to plans to instigate religious crisis in the area.

Danladi stated this while addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Monday, during which he noted that he has credible intelligence that plans have been concluded to breach the peace in the LGA.

Some local governments in Kaduna State, including Sanga LGA, have been flashpoints of ethno-religious violence in recent times.

The Chairman said: "I wish to bring to your attention the deliberate plans by certain persons to instigate crises on ethno-religious lines in Sanga LGA and to request you to play your role to restore peace in the area.

“Those behind the plans to cause a breach and incite communal tensions met in Kaduna over the weekend under the auspices of a political party. By the evening of Sunday, 31 March, 2019, they had sent monies into Sanga LGA to fund a protest scheduled for Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

“Information available to me indicates that these persons want to promote religious division among the people of the area, which is home to Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, the state Deputy Governor-elect."

Danladi said perpetrators had prepared a false campaign that the Deputy Governor-Elect was making moves to remove the Chairman from office because he is a Christian, just to cause riot in the area.

“There is nothing of the sort, and the masterminds know this, but they seek to deliberately perpetrate falsehood and cause trouble among the peaceful people of the area. As Chairman of Sanga Local Government Council, my duty is to ensure that nothing threatens the peace and security in my area. We have recently been confronted by violent attacks in parts of the area. In such circumstance, we are very vigilant against any incitement on ethnic and religious lines, as we are taking steps to bring to justice those found involved in spreading falsehood,” he said.

Danladi, who did not name the instigators, added that the local council and the state government had taken measures to prevent attacks as witnessed recently in Nandu community in the area.