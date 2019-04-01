Lagos Police Arrest Officers Who Shot Kolade Johnson

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 01, 2019

Officers suspected to be involved in the shooting of Kolade Johnson, a young man who died from a stray bullet in Lagos, have been arrested.

Johnson was shot in Onipetesi area of Lagos on Sunday, when a team of policemen from the Anti-Cultism Unit visited the area.

According to a statement by DSP Bala Elkana, Police Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command, the officers are currently undergoing investigation and will face possible prosecution.

The statement read: “On 31/03/2019 at about 5:05pm, the Command received a distress call that Lagos-Abeokuta Express Way has been blocked by some angry youth who were protesting the shooting of one Kolade Johnson (m) of No.1 Beco street, Onipetesi, Mangoro Bus Stop by a team of Policemen from Anti Cultism unit.

“A team of policemen from the Rapid Response Squads and Metro patrol were promptly drafted to the scene. The account of eye witnesses helped in identifying the team which fled the scene immediately after the incident.

“Members of the team suspected to be involved in the shooting have since been arrested and are currently in Police custody undergoing interrogation. They will be subjected to internal disciplinary procedures, and may be prosecuted in conventional court if implicated by ongoing investigation.”

Meanwhile, Zubairu Muazu, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, has called for calm, giving the assurance that “justice will prevail in this case”.

“The Commissioner of Police also condoles with the family, friends and well wishers of Kolade Johnson. The CP has promised to initiate far reaching reforms to help in repositioning the Anti Cultism Squad for effective service delivery, particularly in areas of respect for Human Rights and proficiency in the use of firearms. Members of the public who have complaints on the activities of Anti Cultism Squad or any of our Police teams should call the following numbers 08063299264, 08065154338 and 08060357795, please,” the statement added.

SaharaReporters, New York

