Supreme Court Judgment A Disappointment, Says Jerry Gana

The presidential campaign team of Professor Jerry Gana of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Says it is disappointed by the ruling of the Supreme Court which declared Donald Duke as the authentic SDP presidential candidate.

In December 2018, Duke's nomination as the SDP presidential candidate was nullified by an Abuja High Court, which also recognised Gana as winner of the party's presidential primary.

However, in January 2019, a Court of Appeal sacked Gana, and the latter took the case to the Supreme Court, which also ruled in favour of Duke.

A statement by Dr. Ike Neliaku, Director-General of Gana’s campaign team, issued on Sunday, expressed disappointment at the apex court's ruling.

The statement read: “As disappointed as we may all feel, it is important to remind ourselves of the saying that the Supreme Court is not supreme because it is infallible, but only because it is the final court of the land.

“It is only time that will reveal the grave consequences and implications of that judgment.

“We wish to most sincerely acknowledge the support, solidarity, goodwill and faithfulness demonstrated by numerous party members, friends and associates across the nation, for standing with us throughout this journey. It is deeply encouraging to find many men and women committed to the ideals of integrity in politics and governance.

“We salute the courage and bravery of these distinguished compatriots. We will continue to invest in these virtues, insisting that, contrary to the majority opinion of today’s men, the end does not necessarily, and must not, justify the means.

“By God’s grace, within this period, we have grown and bonded into one big and formidable political family, with structures across the country. We shall continue to march on and flourish, under the leadership of Prof Jerry Gana, CON.

“Together, we will continue to resolutely uphold our collective principles and vision for the emergence of a new and credible political order in Nigeria. The beginning may have been tough, but with tenacity of heart and sincerity of purpose, victory is assured.

“We are grateful to God for giving us the strength, grace and courage to have come this far. As in the proverbial saying, ‘weeping may endure for a night but joy comes in the morning.’

“We hope to soon convene a consultative meeting to jointly review and decide our collective future.”