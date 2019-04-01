Supreme Court Judgment A Disappointment, Says Jerry Gana

As disappointed as we may all feel, it is important to remind ourselves of the saying that the Supreme Court is not supreme because it is infallible, but only because it is the final court of the land.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 01, 2019

The presidential campaign team of Professor Jerry Gana of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Says it is disappointed by the ruling of the Supreme Court which declared Donald Duke as the authentic SDP presidential candidate.

In December 2018, Duke's nomination as the SDP presidential candidate was nullified by an Abuja High Court, which also recognised Gana as winner of the party's presidential primary.

However, in January 2019, a Court of Appeal sacked Gana, and the latter took the case to the Supreme Court, which also ruled in favour of Duke.

A statement by Dr. Ike Neliaku, Director-General of Gana’s campaign team, issued on Sunday, expressed disappointment at the apex court's ruling.

The statement read: “As disappointed as we may all feel, it is important to remind ourselves of the saying that the Supreme Court is not supreme because it is infallible, but only because it is the final court of the land.

“It is only time that will reveal the grave consequences and implications of that judgment.

“We wish to most sincerely acknowledge the support, solidarity, goodwill and faithfulness demonstrated by numerous party members, friends and associates across the nation, for standing with us throughout this journey. It is deeply encouraging to find many men and women committed to the ideals of integrity in politics and governance.

“We salute the courage and bravery of these distinguished compatriots. We will continue to invest in these virtues, insisting that, contrary to the majority opinion of today’s men, the end does not necessarily, and must not, justify the means.

“By God’s grace, within this period, we have grown and bonded into one big and formidable political family, with structures across the country. We shall continue to march on and flourish, under the leadership of Prof Jerry Gana, CON.

“Together, we will continue to resolutely uphold our collective principles and vision for the emergence of a new and credible political order in Nigeria. The beginning may have been tough, but with tenacity of heart and sincerity of purpose, victory is assured.

“We are grateful to God for giving us the strength, grace and courage to have come this far. As in the proverbial saying, ‘weeping may endure for a night but joy comes in the morning.’

“We hope to soon convene a consultative meeting to jointly review and decide our collective future.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Fayemi: We'll Support Seyi Makinde Even If He's Not An APC Member
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections We'll Punish Those Responsible For Buhari's Loss In Anambra, Says APC
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics If Chopper Crash Was Fatal, Kogi Govt Would've Been In Trouble, Says Osinbajo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC To Probe Amosun, Yari, Okorocha, Ahmed After May 29
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Everybody Knows There Were No Primaries In Zamfara, Marafa Insists
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption SERAP Gets Court Clearance To Make Fashola Name All ‘Corrupt' Power-Sector Contractors Since 1999
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram JUST IN: Troops Kill One-Eyed, Top Boko Haram Commander — Plus 15 Insurgents
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Fayemi: We'll Support Seyi Makinde Even If He's Not An APC Member
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Rearrested Jones Abiri Charged For Treasonable Felony
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections We'll Punish Those Responsible For Buhari's Loss In Anambra, Says APC
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics If Chopper Crash Was Fatal, Kogi Govt Would've Been In Trouble, Says Osinbajo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC To Probe Amosun, Yari, Okorocha, Ahmed After May 29
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police IGP Adamu's PA One Of The Beneficiaries As PSC Approves Promotion of 8,916 Officers
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections Everybody Knows There Were No Primaries In Zamfara, Marafa Insists
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Free Speech Concerned Nigerians Condemn 'Gestapo-Style' Rearrest Of Jones Abiri
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption SERAP Gets Court Clearance To Make Fashola Name All ‘Corrupt' Power-Sector Contractors Since 1999
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gbajabiamila Formally Declares Bid To Contest For Speaker
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests Jones Abiri Again
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad