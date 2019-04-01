Tension In Abuja As Shi'ites Honour 998 ‘Fallen Martyrs’ In Tears

The deceased victims included children.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 01, 2019

Tears flowed freely on Monday in Abuja as thousands of members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shiites, gathered to honour their “fallen heroes and martyrs killed by security operatives across the country”.

The event, which took place at 7 Uption Garden Garki, Abuja, was marked with sober reflection and emotions with portrait photographs of the deceased on display. The deceased include children.

Sheikh Abdulhameed Bello, the Chairman of Shuhada Foundation, who addressed a large crowd of supporters of Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky during the Annual Yaumus Shuhada Foundation event, said the group had lost 998 members to the “brutality of the Police and Army”.

    

Bello stated that the Shuhada Foundation was formulated to cater to the orphans, widows, aged parents and family members left behind by the deceased. He added that the foundation sponsors the education of the children from nursery to university level.

"We take care of the medical bills of anyone of them that is sick and has health challenges. We also take care of their welfare like marriages and celebration of Salah programme. These martyrs as we are all aware are those that were killed by either by Nigerian Army and the Police," Bello stated.

He decried the attitude of security agencies toward the activities of the movement, stating that the group would not give up in its mandate to exercise its religious belief, despite the intimidation by security agencies.

The protesters, who displayed portraits of the “martyrs” and chanted anti-government songs, were drawn from Kano, Kaduna, Sokoto, Nasarawa and Kebbi states.

The injured members of the movement, particularly those with gunshot injuries, were seen walking with the aid of crutches.

The IMN has held series of protests to demand the release of El-Zakzaky, the IMN Leader, who has been in custody since December 2015, following a violent clash between the movement and the Nigerian Army, during which many people lost their lives.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Lagos Police Arrest Officers Who Shot Kolade Johnson
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption SERAP Gets Court Clearance To Make Fashola Name All ‘Corrupt' Power-Sector Contractors Since 1999
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Jones Abiri Regains Freedom From DSS
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Free Speech Rearrested Jones Abiri Charged For Treasonable Felony
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Shi'ia Woman Lost Five Children To Zaria Massacre — And A Sixth Still Has Bullets In His Chest
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Free Speech Concerned Nigerians Condemn 'Gestapo-Style' Rearrest Of Jones Abiri
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Innoson Insists: We're Taking Over GTB Itself — Not Customs Account With The Bank
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Police Arrest Officers Who Shot Kolade Johnson
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics If Chopper Crash Was Fatal, Kogi Govt Would've Been In Trouble, Says Osinbajo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News HAPPENING NOW: Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway Set on Fire After 'Killing Of Innocent Man Instead Of A Yahoo Boy'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education NNPC At Loggerheads With NANS Over Discrimination In Recruitment Process
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Two JAMB Officials 'Almost Set Ablaze' At Mock Exam Centre In Lagos
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Obasanjo and Buhari; Who Is A Victim Of Age? By Abubakar B. Tsav
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Supreme Court Judgment A Disappointment, Says Jerry Gana
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion Thinking With You... The North Should Rule Nigeria In 2023 And Beyond By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Fintiri To Govern Adamawa With Few Political Appointees
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME South African President Condemns Renewed Xenophobic Attacks
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram JUST IN: Troops Kill One-Eyed, Top Boko Haram Commander — Plus 15 Insurgents
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad