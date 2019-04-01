Two JAMB Officials 'Almost Set Ablaze' At Mock Exam Centre In Lagos

Professor Ishaq Oloyede, Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), says two JAMB officials were attacked during the mock exercise that held on Monday.

He said the officials were attacked at the Lagos State Polytechnic centre of the JAMB mock examination.

According to Oloyede, the officials would have been set ablaze, but for the quick intervention. It has not yet been ascertained why they were attacked but the JAMB registrar said they were taken to the hospital after they were rescued.

Speaking on Monday, when he led Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education, on a visit to some CBT centres in Abuja during the mock examination, he said: “The very first sad thing that we noticed was that two of our staff were almost murdered in Lagos. There was an attempt on their lives at the Lagos State Polytechnic. For whatever reason, they were wet with petrol and they were to be set ablaze.

“We have sent a rescue team and they took them to the hospital. We are still looking into what happened, but we have evacuated our staff from the place.

“We hope that whoever attempted that, the law enforcement agencies will not allow such an assault on innocent officials of government who went about their normal business.”

Adamu, who spoke to newsmen after the monitoring exercise, said: “Everything is going on fine. The assessment of the exam is that everything is in order and from the report I am receiving from all over the country, everything is fine.

“I will advise those centres perpetrating some kind of malpractices to stop and adhere to whatever guidelines they have been given by JAMB; otherwise, the same fate will befall them. From what I have seen today, JAMB is ready for the examinations.”