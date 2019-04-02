180 Nigerians Sent Home For Entering Libya Through The Back Door

Less than two weeks after 174 Nigerians were repatriated for illegally entering Libya, another batch of 180 Nigerians were on Monday night returned to the country for a similar offence.

The returnees were returned into the country through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The returnees had aimed to travel to Europe through the Mediterranean sea to Europe, through the North African country.

So far, a total of 12,754 returnees have been returned in two years of the operations.

The returnees touched down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, at 9:10pm on Monday on a Buraq Air aircraft with flight number UZ 189 - 190 and registration number 5A-DMG. The aircraft had departed MJI Airport Tripoli, Libya four hours earlier.

Welcoming the returnees back to Nigeria, the Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos Territorial Office, Alhaji Idris Muhammed, enjoined them to make better use of their bitter experiences in positive ways by turning a new leaf and forging ahead of the dangers and risks that they have escaped in the course of their unfortunate sojourn.

He enjoined all the segments of the society to see the menace of irregular migration as an emergency.

He said: “Any situation where you live and you are under threat is considered to be emergency risk and all hands must be on deck to stem to stop and prevent the threat.”