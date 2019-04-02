ALERT: Fake Oral Cholera Vaccine Is In Circulation

The general public has been alerted by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on the existence of fake Dukoral Oral Cholera vaccine circulating in Bangladesh.

According to the warning, contained in a statement by Professor Moji Adeyeye, the Director-General of NAFDAC, the packaging of the falsified Dukoral vaccine displays texts in English and French language.

Adeyeye said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had quarantined some quantities of the falsified vaccine.

She said: “We are raising this alert to healthcare providers and the society at large about the existence of falsified Dukoral Oral Cholera vaccine circulating in Bangladesh.

“The WHO Country Office and Health Authorities in Bangladesh have quarantined the 8,000 falsified packs of Dukoral Oral Cholera vaccine so far identified.

“The details of the falsified Dukoral Oral Cholera vaccines identified in Bangladesh are as follows — Product Name Dukoral Oral Cholera Vaccine/ Vaccin Oral contre le Cholera Batch Number KV8262B1 Expiry Date 2020-04 Stated Manufacturer Valneva Canada Inc. Note that the logo of the manufacturer Crucell is also displayed.”

The NAFDAC boss clarified that the manufacturer of genuine Dukoral Oral Cholera Vaccine is Valneva Sweden AB, formerly Crucell Sweden AB. Valneva Sweden AB, the manufacturer of genuine Dukoral Oral Cholera vaccine, stated that the combination of the manufacturers, Valneva Canada Inc and Crucell, should not exist on any packaging of the vaccine in the market.

“Dukoral Oral Cholera vaccine, manufactured by Valneva Canada Inc., is not registered by NAFDAC. All importers, wholesalers and retailers are implored to desist from illegal importation, distribution and sale of the falsified vaccine,” Adeyeye warned, adding that surveillance had been strengthened by NAFDAC at all ports of entry to prevent illegal importation of the falsified Dukoral Oral Cholera vaccine from Bangladesh.

“NAFDAC has also heightened surveillance to prevent distribution and sale of the falsified vaccine. Health care providers and other members of the public are advised to be vigilant and contact the nearest NAFDAC office with any information on the falsified Dukoral vaccine. Anybody in possession of the falsified vaccine should submit it to the nearest NAFDAC office.”

NAFDAC urged consumers to report any event related to the use of vaccines to the nearest NAFDAC office via NAFDAC PRASCOR 20543 (toll free from all Network) or via [email protected]