ALERT: Fake Oral Cholera Vaccine Is In Circulation

“We are raising this alert to healthcare providers and the society at large about the existence of falsified Dukoral Oral Cholera vaccine circulating in Bangladesh."

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 02, 2019

The general public has been alerted by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on the existence of fake Dukoral Oral Cholera vaccine circulating in Bangladesh.

According to the warning, contained in a statement by Professor Moji Adeyeye, the Director-General of NAFDAC, the packaging of the falsified Dukoral vaccine displays texts in English and French language.

Adeyeye said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had quarantined some quantities of the falsified vaccine.

She said: “We are raising this alert to healthcare providers and the society at large about the existence of falsified Dukoral Oral Cholera vaccine circulating in Bangladesh.

“The WHO Country Office and Health Authorities in Bangladesh have quarantined the 8,000 falsified packs of Dukoral Oral Cholera vaccine so far identified.

“The details of the falsified Dukoral Oral Cholera vaccines identified in Bangladesh are as follows — Product Name Dukoral Oral Cholera Vaccine/ Vaccin Oral contre le Cholera Batch Number KV8262B1 Expiry Date 2020-04 Stated Manufacturer Valneva Canada Inc. Note that the logo of the manufacturer Crucell is also displayed.”

The NAFDAC boss clarified that the manufacturer of genuine Dukoral Oral Cholera Vaccine is Valneva Sweden AB, formerly Crucell Sweden AB. Valneva Sweden AB, the manufacturer of genuine Dukoral Oral Cholera vaccine, stated that the combination of the manufacturers, Valneva Canada Inc and Crucell, should not exist on any packaging of the vaccine in the market.

“Dukoral Oral Cholera vaccine, manufactured by Valneva Canada Inc., is not registered by NAFDAC. All importers, wholesalers and retailers are implored to desist from illegal importation, distribution and sale of the falsified vaccine,” Adeyeye warned, adding that surveillance had been strengthened by NAFDAC at all ports of entry to prevent illegal importation of the falsified Dukoral Oral Cholera vaccine from Bangladesh.

“NAFDAC has also heightened surveillance to prevent distribution and sale of the falsified vaccine. Health care providers and other members of the public are advised to be vigilant and contact the nearest NAFDAC office with any information on the falsified Dukoral vaccine. Anybody in possession of the falsified vaccine should submit it to the nearest NAFDAC office.”

NAFDAC urged consumers to report any event related to the use of vaccines to the nearest NAFDAC office via NAFDAC PRASCOR 20543 (toll free from all Network) or via [email protected]

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics State House Medical Centre Reverted To Clinic
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Contrary To Minister Of Health's Announcement, There Are No Ebola Screening Centers At Ghana's Main Airport
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Entry Points Between Cameroon And Nigeria Closed
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ghana President Donates Homegrown Food To Ebola-hit Nations
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH WHO Certifies Nigeria Ebola-Free, Says Battle Won But War Still On
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Cholera Outbreak: 30 Die In Bayelsa
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Five Nigerians Arrested For 'Stealing' Dh2.3million In The UAE
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Saraki Explains Why Senate Refused To Confirm Magu's Appointment As EFCC Chairman
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME One Inspector, One Sergeant... Police Reveal Names Of Officers Who 'Killed' Kolade Johnson
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Innoson Insists: We're Taking Over GTB Itself — Not Customs Account With The Bank
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sides With PDP, Refuses To Stop INEC From Collating Rivers Election Results
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo's Increasing Age Has Blurred His Wisdom, Says Abubakar Tsav
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Free Speech Tension In Abuja As Shi'ites Honour 998 ‘Fallen Martyrs’ In Tears
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Police Arrest Officers Who Shot Kolade Johnson
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Purge Yourselves Of Bad Eggs, Obasanjo Urges PDP
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Okorocha: APC Will Face Setbacks In 2023 If Oshiomhole Is Not Called To Order
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME ALERT: 'Certain Persons' Want To Instigate Ethno-Religious Crisis In Kaduna
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Thinking With You... The North Should Rule Nigeria In 2023 And Beyond By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad