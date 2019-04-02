State House Medical Centre Reverted To Clinic

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the reversal of the State House Medical Centre to a clinic to ensure that the establishment functions in the original capacity in which it was built.

Speaking before the Senate in Abuja on Monday, Jalal Arabi, the Permanent Secretary, State House, said the directive for reversal was from the presidency.

According to Arabi, the clinic will serve to provide primary health services to the president, his family and staff of the State House.

While presenting the budget for the medical facility before the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs, he said: "Without prejudice to what is currently obtainable at SHMC, the intention to revert to a clinic is a presidential directive. This is to make sure that the facility is functional and serves the purpose for which it was established, ab initio."

Speaking to reporters after his presentation, he added: ‘‘It was initially meant to serve the first and second families and those working within and around the Villa.

"Nobody was charging anyone for any services, and relying on appropriation means we will depend on subvention when it comes to run the centre.

"Whatever comes is what you utilise and if the last patient comes in to take the last drugs based on the last budgetary release, we have to wait till another release is done.”

