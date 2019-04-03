Ndume Defies Party Decision, Intensifies Campaign To Become Senate President

Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno South district, had launched his nine-point agenda for his tenure if elected the Senate President of the 9th assembly.

Ndume, on Tuesday, released the document despite the decision of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to back Ahmed Lawan, the current Senate Leader, for the same position.

The senator in his nine-point agenda, promised to improve upon the performance of the 8th Senate. He also pledged to make the office of the Senate President less attractive by reducing the unnecessary privileges attached to it.

The former Senate majority leader pledged to uphold the independence of the legislature and expressed his willingness to “work harmoniously and inter-dependently with the executive without undermining the principle of separation of powers".

Ndume said he would prioritise and ensure the passage of the Constituency Development Bill to make “constituency projects more transparent, accountable, efficient and effective".

According to Ndume, the Senate would agree on timelines for confirmation, passage of bills especially the annual budgets, which he said, would not exceed 90 days from the day of submission.

Ndume said: “We will make laws that will block leakages, devise improved means of generating revenue, especially through the amendment and review of our tax laws which will help to reduce reliance on local and foreign loans to finance budget.

“We will run the 9th Senate transparently, through open accountability with full participation of all senators. For example, we will transfer the approving powers of the privileges of the senators like foreign travels, allowances to Senate services committee or a new committee to be known as 'ways and means committee'.

He also said his presidency would uphold the party’s principles and policies and that the Senate under him would make laws and review existing ones in tandem with the APC’s Next Level agenda for Nigeria.

