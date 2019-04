Two people have sustained injuries in an auto accident that happened at Jabi, Abuja, on Wednesday.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident was caused by the “impatience of one of the drivers while trying to manoeuver his way at the junction”.

Four cars — a Toyota Hilux, a Honda Accord, a Honda Element and a Gulf — were involved in the accident.

While no life was lost in the accident, the two people sustained injuries and have been taken to the hospital for treatment.