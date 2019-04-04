Anglican Bishop Suggests Bank Officials Knew About Murder Of Bursar In Ondo

The Anglican Bishop of Akure Diocese has suggested that bank officials had a hand in the shooting of the church bursar on Thursday.

Gabriel Abiodun, the church bursar murdered in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Thursday, was due for retirement in 2020.

This was disclosed by Right Reverend Simeon Oluwole Borokini, the Lord Bishop of Akure Anglican Diocese, who also called on security agents in Ondo State to fish out Abiodun's killers.

Abiodun, the 60-year-old Bursar of the Akure Anglican Diocese, was killed on Thursday morning by men suspected to be robbers, shortly after cashing a sum of N500,000 at a new-generation bank.

SaharaReporters had reported how the bursar was trailed to the diocesan office of the Akure Anglican Communion in Alagbaka axis of the state capital, where the money was collected.

Borokini, who described the killing of Abiodun as “saddening and unfortunate”, said the Police should see to the prosecution of the perpetrators.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, the Bishop said Abiodun was a very hardworking man who lived all his life in service to the church.

He said: "It is sad and very unfortunate that we lost the Diocesan Bursar and we both reported to the office this morning around 8am.

"There are some funds that needed to be paid in cash and we didn't want to use cheques for the payment. So, he had to visit the bank to cash it. It was after cashing the money that they trailed him from the bank to the office, and he was killed here. The man was dutiful and committed to his duty. He was planning to retire next year. Sadly, his death is a big loss to the diocese:.

He expressed gratitude to the response team, mostly the security men who came on time, but lamented that the bandits had already escaped before they arrived.

"I do hope the security agencies will try their best to track these bandits, because it seems they have formed themselves into a gang. The security men should intensify efforts to arrest the perpetrators, and also make sure their network is effective around the banks, because the robbers hang around the bank.”

Noting that the diocese had once witnessed a similar robbery attack, he advised the Police to investigate the officials of the bank.

"Don't forget that a few months ago, one of our priests went to collect money from the bank and he was trailed to the school and the money was stolen from him. We suspect some of the people who work in these banks, and we think there is a form of networking between them. These bank officials should be warned."