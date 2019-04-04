BREAKING: LG Chairman Narrowly Escapes As 16 Die In Tiv-Jukun Clash

Sixteen people have been reported killed and property worth millions of naira destroyed in a fierce warfare between Tiv and Jukun tribes in Kente village of Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Adi Daniel, Executive Chairman of Wukari Local Government Council, confirmed the tribal clash and noted that he himself escaped death by the whiskers.

He said 16 people had been killed in the crisis and over five hundred others displaced.

"There're still people that have not been accounted for," Daniel said.

"They attacked my convoy when I visited the area, they burnt three cars in my convoy and went killing people and mounting roadblocks in the bush killing people."

Narrating the incident to SaharaReporters, he said trouble started on Monday when Tiv youth ordered their women not to patronise markets within the Jukun communities on the borderline between Benue and Taraba states.

"About three days ago, Tiv people from Benue State came and said their women should not bring their wares to markets where our people (Jukun) are living on allegation that Jukuns are backing Fulani people to attack them.

"One woman who defied their order and brought yams to the market for sale was molested by Tiv youth; the action sparked reprisal from Jukun youth because they were against the action of the Tiv youth.

"But I have since reached out to the Chairman of Ukum Local Government in the neighbouring Benue State and the Security Adviser to the Benue State Governor, and we are making efforts to stop the escalation of the crisis. I have visited the area where the crisis started with the Chairman and we have all agreed to talk to our people to give peace a chance."

He however, noted that security personnel have been drafted to keep peace in the area.

"We have enough security; everywhere is peaceful now, except for the gorilla attacks being employed by the Tiv militia."

David Misal, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident, saying: "The situation has been brought under control, no more tension at the moment."

He however could not comment on fatality figures and the degree of damage done.