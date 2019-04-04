Court Orders Striking LASPOTECH Unions Not To Obstruct Official Activities

“It is now ordered as follows: The counter-claimants are to maintain the peace and not to engage in actions that will obstruct the official activities of the third defendant (LASPOTECH) to the counter-claim pending the determination of the motion for interlocutory injunction."

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 04, 2019


The National Industrial Court, Lagos Division, on Thursday ordered the striking staff unions of Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) to eschew violence and maintain peace.

The order will subsist, pending the determination of the motion on notice. The parties to the suit are the unions, the Lagos State Government, the Attorney-General of Lagos State and LASPOTECH. The dispute is over the implementation of the Consolidated Tertiary Institution Salary Structure (CONTISS 15). See Also Breaking News BREAKING: NASU Shuts Down LASPOTECH After 'Most Fraudulent Examination In The history Of The School' 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

The suit was filed by the local chapters of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP).

Justice E. A. Oji said the unionists must maintain peace since they have brought the matter to court for adjudication.

“The counter-claimants (the three unions) must maintain peace and respect the fact that they have brought their dispute to court.

“It is now ordered as follows: The counter-claimants are to maintain the peace and not to engage in actions that will obstruct the official activities of the third defendant (LASPOTECH) to the counter-claim pending the determination of the motion for interlocutory injunction."

The motion will be heard on June 18.

Meanwhile, the polytechnic has apologised to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) over the molestation of two of the board’s officials by some non-teaching workers.

In a statement, the polytechnic’s Deputy Registrar, Information and Public Relations, Mr. Olanrewaju Kuye, said the matter was being handled by the Police, adding that culprits would be punished.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Adeleke Wasn’t At Exam Centre In 2017, NECO Supervisors Testify In Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Taraba State University Staff Union Goes On Indefinite Strike
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME ALERT: Male Teachers Taking Advantage Of Female Pupils In Borno 'At An Alarming Rate'
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Workers Stranded As NLC Shuts Down Lagos Secretariat
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Fires TETFund Executive Secretary
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
ACTIVISM LIVE: Fatal Police Shooting Of A Young Man In Lagos Sparks Outrage
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Onnoghen: The Monies I Received Were Gifts For My Daughter's Wedding, Not Bribe
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption IN FULL: Everything Onnoghen Told NJC To Defend Himself Against EFCC's Allegations
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Agriculture Dangote Reveals Why Northern States May Remain Poor
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Adeleke Wasn’t At Exam Centre In 2017, NECO Supervisors Testify In Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: LG Chairman Narrowly Escapes As 16 Die In Tiv-Jukun Clash
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Anglican Bishop Suggests Bank Officials Knew About Murder Of Bursar In Ondo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Drugs Nigerian Govt Condemns Execution Of Nigerian Woman Accused Of Drug Trafficking In Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bursar Shot Dead As Gunmen Invade Anglican Church In Ondo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sacks Peter Nwaoboshi As Delta North Senator-Elect
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Lawyers Without Borders Condemn Execution Of Nigerian Woman By Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides We’ll Reclaim Our Stolen Mandate, Says Rivers AAC Gov Candidate
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Former Boko Haram Members Beg Nigerians For Forgiveness
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad