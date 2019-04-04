IN FULL: Everything Onnoghen Told NJC To Defend Himself Against EFCC's Allegations

On Thursday, Walter Onnoghen, the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), defended himself a petition filed before the National Judicial Council (NJC), at its sitting on Wednesday, containing allegations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), that he received money in his account in 2015, allegedly paid to influence the cases before the Supreme Court at a time Onnoghen was on the Supreme Court panel.

In a written address submitted by his counsel, which was scheduled for service on Rotimi Oyedepo, counsel to the EFCC, Onnoghen said the money constituted gifts for his daughter’s wedding, in line with custom.

He aslo defended himself against alleged linkage of the gifts to cases before the Supreme Court, allegations of receiving estacodes in US dollars, allegations of converting public funds under guise of estacodes for the wife of the CJN, appearance of Joe Agi (SAN) in Suit No. sc/3/2010 and alleged receipt of Mercedes Benz GL 450 valued N7million from Joe Agi (SAN).

Here's his response in full.

