JUST IN: Police Sack Officer Who Shot And Killed Kolade Johnson

The Lagos State Police Command has announced the dismissal of Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan, the policeman who allegedly shot and killed Kolade Johnson on Sunday.

He has also been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Panti, for prosecution in conventional Court.

According to Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent of Police and Public Relations Officer of the Police in Lagos, the decision to dismiss Olalekan was reached after a four-day orderly trial that began on Monday and ended on Thursday.

“The two police officers alleged to have been involved in the shooting of Kolade Johnson on 31/03/2019 were apprehended and subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings, known as Orderly Room Trial by the Command,” he said.

“The Orderly Room trial commenced on Monday 01/04/2019 and ended on Thursday 04/04/2019. They were tried on three-count charges: (1) Discreditable Conduct (2) Unlawful and Unnecessary Exercise of Authority and (3) Damage to Clothing or Other Articles contrary to Paragraph E (iii), Q (ii) and D (i) First Schedule, Police Act and Regulations, Cap 370 LFN 1990. The trial started with the reading of charges and taking of plea. Five witnesses testified.

“At the conclusion of the trial, the first defaulter, Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan, was found guilty of discreditable conduct by acting in a manner prejudicial to discipline and unbecoming of members of the force by shooting and killing Kolade Johnson; Unlawful and Unnecessary exercise of authority by using unnecessary violence, by using AK 47 rifle on the deceased in total neglect to the provisions of Force Order 237 on the use of Firearms.”

Elkana also said the Adjudicating Officer, CSP Indyar Apev, awarded the punishment of dismissal from service and prosecution to the first defaulter.

“There was no evidence linking the second defaulter, Sergeant Godwin Orji, to the shooting; he was therefore found not guilty and discharged and acquitted,” he said.

“The first defaulter, Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan is handed over to Criminal Investigation Department, Panti for prosecution in conventional Court.”