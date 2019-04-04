NAFDAC: Fake Meningitis Vaccine In Circulation

The general public has been alerted by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on the circulation of fake meningitis vaccine circulating in Niger Republic.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, Professor Moji Adeyeye, NAFDAC’s Director General, said health authorities in Niger raised the alert on fake vaccine after it was discovered during routine inspection of pharmacies in Niamey in March.

The statement read: “The fake MencevaxTM ACWY vaccine has a manufacturing date of December 2016 and an expiring date of November 2021. Genuine MencevaxTM ACW and MencevaxTM ACWY vaccines are used to control outbreak of meningococcal infection.

“The genuine vaccines were registered by NAFDAC in favour of Glaxo SmithKline Beecham (GSK). Pfizer acquired the vaccines from GSK in 2015. NAFDAC implores all importers, wholesalers, and retailers not to illegally import, distribute and sell the fake Mencevax vaccines.



“Pfizer Specialties Limited, 21 Lugard Avenue, Ikoyi Lagos discontinued commercialization of Mencevax Vaccines in Nigeria in June 2018. As a result of the discontinuation of commercialization of the vaccines, Pfizer specialties Limited no longer import the vaccines into Nigeria.



“Surveillance has been strengthened by NAFDAC at all ports of entry to prevent importation of the fake vaccines from Niger Republic, and to prevent the distribution and sale of the fake vaccine.”



Professor Adeyeye warned importers and retailers of pharmaceutical products not to import or sell the fake vaccine, while urging the general public to report adverse events related to the use of vaccines to the nearest NAFDAC office via NAFDAC PRASCOR (20543 TOLL FREE for all Network) or via [email protected]