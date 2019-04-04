Taraba State University Staff Union Goes On Indefinite Strike

The Taraba State University Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has commenced an indefinite strike.

The union stated that it resorted to a strike action after it became clear that the state government has refused to pay staff allowances since 2014 and non-improvement of university facilities.

In a statement jointly signed by Samuel Shikaa, Chairman of ASUU Taraba, and Atando Agbu, the Secretary, the union also said the state government has abandoned the law that established the university.

The statement read: “Law no 4 of 2008 specifies that five per cent of the state allocation, five per cent of the local government allocation and two per cent of all contracts would be used in funding the university, but all of these have been neglected.

“The ASUU executive council of the Taraba State University has resumed the strike action over issues of funding, which led to non- payment of earned academic allowances from 2014 till date, non-provision of required infrastructure to enhance teaching and learning."

According to the union, most of the infrastructure in the school were provided through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, which shows the state government has not lived up to the task.

“If you go round the university, you will discover that apart from the library and senate building which are still under construction, every other building you will see are constructed and furnished by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund.

“If you refer to this university as TETFund University, you will not be wrong because the few infrastructures here are provided by the fund so the strike is, therefore, total, comprehensive and indefinite.”

The union enjoined Darius Ishaku, Governor of Taraba State, to listen to the demands of the union as they are working in the best interest of the institution.