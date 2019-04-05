‘Some Supreme Court Justices Delivered Onnoghen’s Resignation Few Minutes After Buhari Left For Jordan’

Although the presidency has yet to confirm the receipt of the letter, NAN quoted a presidency source as confirming that Buhari indeed received the NJC’s recommendations on the petition written against Onnoghen and the acting CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 05, 2019

Some justices of the Supreme Court delivered Walter Onnoghen’s resignation letter to the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, on Thursday, latest information on the matter have revealed.

Onnoghen’s resignation as Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) became public on Friday, a day after the National Judicial Council (NJC) recommended his compulsory retirement for misconduct. With Buhari expected to take a decision on the recommendation, which could include having to forfeit his retirement benefits, Onnoghen decided that resigning was the “best possible option” for under the current circumstance.

The letter, according to NAN, was submitted at the presidential villa a few minutes after President Muhammadu Buhari left Abuja for Jordan to participate in the World Economic Forum on Thursday.

Although the presidency has yet to confirm the receipt of the letter, NAN quoted a presidency source as confirming that Buhari indeed received the NJC’s recommendations on the petition written against Onnoghen and the acting CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

NJC’s report was submitted to the President by his Kyari, who was accompanied by the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, at about 2:20pm.

On Wednesday, Soji Oye, NJC’s Director of Information, had confirmed that the body had taken a decision on the allegations of misconduct brought against Onnoghen and Muhammad.

“The National Judicial Council reconvened today in an Emergency Meeting to consider the Report of the Five-Man Committee constituted to investigate the allegations of misconduct made against Hon. Mr. Justice W. S. N. Onnoghen, GCON and Hon. Mr. Justice I. T. Muhammad CFR,” he said.

“Council decided that the allegations relating to assets declaration that were levelled against Hon. Mr. Justice W. S. N. Onnoghen, GCON were subjudice and therefore abstained from considering them.

“Council reached a decision on the petitions written by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and others and conveyed its decision to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR. Council also resolved that, by the nature of the decision reached, it would be inappropriate to publicise it before conveying it to Mr. President.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Onnoghen Pre-Empts Buhari, ‘Resigns’ As CJN With Immediate Effect
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Police 'Arrest' Two Over UNILAG Doctor Killed Hours After Graduation
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Protests In Lagos Over UNILAG Doctor Stabbed To Death Hours After Convocation
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
International Jonathan Appoints Ex-Anambra Governorship Aspirant As His Personal Envoy
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: F-SARS Arrests Ajimobi’s Former Aide For Withholding N18.5m Meant For Election Violence
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal PDM Makes Progress In Its Bid To Invalidate Buhari's Victory At The Polls
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Onnoghen Pre-Empts Buhari, ‘Resigns’ As CJN With Immediate Effect
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Police 'Arrest' Two Over UNILAG Doctor Killed Hours After Graduation
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Protests In Lagos Over UNILAG Doctor Stabbed To Death Hours After Convocation
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
International Jonathan Appoints Ex-Anambra Governorship Aspirant As His Personal Envoy
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: F-SARS Arrests Ajimobi’s Former Aide For Withholding N18.5m Meant For Election Violence
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal PDM Makes Progress In Its Bid To Invalidate Buhari's Victory At The Polls
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Trigger-Happy Policeman Shoots Husband Of Eight-Month-Pregnant Woman In Rivers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Agriculture Dangote Reveals Why Northern States May Remain Poor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Another Nigerian Risks Death In Saudi Arabia After Being Nabbed With Cocaine
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption IN FULL: Everything Onnoghen Told NJC To Defend Himself Against EFCC's Allegations
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Victory For Imo Governor-Elect Ihedioha As Court Dismisses Anyanwu’s Petition
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Onnoghen: The Monies I Received Were Gifts For My Daughter's Wedding, Not Bribe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad