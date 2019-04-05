Kolade Johnson’s 'Killer' To Remain In Prison For At Least 30 Days

Magistrate Salawu did not take the plea of the defendant, and also ordered that the accused be remanded for 30 days at Ikoyi Prisons until May 6 and pending advice from State Director of Public Prosecutions.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 05, 2019

The Magistrates’ Court in Ebute Metta, Lagos Mainland, has ordered the remandment of Olalekan Ogunyemi, the dismissed Police Inspector charged with the murder of football fan Kolade Johnson, for at least 30 days at Ikoyi Prisons.

Ogunyemi was arraigned by the Lagos State Police Command before the court on Friday, a day after the Police announced his dismissal and handover to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Panti, for prosecution.

During the court proceedings on Friday, the prosecutor, Inspector Kehinde Olatunde, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 31, at 5.10pm, at Onipetesi Estate, Idi-Mangoro, Lagos.

Ogunyemi, a 45-year-old resident of 17, Alhaji Ede Street, Igando, was docked on a count charge of murder.

Olatunde said Ogunyemi used his Ak47 rifle to gun down Johnson, 36, in contravention of the provisions of Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He told the court that he had an order by the Police to remand the defendant for the next 30 days.

Sola Adeyemi, the counsel to the defendant, urged the court to remand the defendant for the next 14 days instead of 30 days as demanded by the prosecutor.

SaharaReporters, New York

