MASSOB Accuses Nigerian Security Agents of Secretly Abducting Its Members

The wives of our members, Moses Nwinyinya and Cletus Nwagu, were abducted at Ishieke in the Ebonyi Local Government Area by Nigerian security agents in mufti because their husbands ran into the bush when the security agents

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 05, 2019

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has pointed accusing fingers at Nigerian security agencies for allegedly abducting some of its members in Ebonyi and Imo states.

In a press statement signed by Edeson Samuel, National Director of Information, and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, the group said five of its members were secretly abducted on various occasions by Nigerian security agents.

The statement read: “Five of our members in both Ebonyi and Imo states were secretly abducted by Nigerian security agents on different occasions.

“The wives of our members, Moses Nwinyinya and Cletus Nwagu, were abducted at Ishieke in the Ebonyi Local Government Area by Nigerian security agents in mufti because their husbands ran into the bush when the security agents drove into their compounds in the night to arrest them.

“They arrested their wives, claiming that their entire families were members of MASSOB. Another member of MASSOB, Peter Okorie, was abducted at Ishiagu in the Ivo Local Government Area of the state, while coming back home from the MASSOB national meeting. He was arrested because he wore the Biafra insignia.

“In Imo State, Mazi Okechukwu Anyanwu and his wife were arrested in their house in Enyiogugu Mbaise after returning from the MASSOB national meeting; they were ambushed by security agents in their increasing search for members of the non-violent MASSOB and other pro-Biafra groups.

“MASSOB demands that our arrested and abducted members must be released now or arraigned before a competent court of justice. Nigerian security agents have no right to detain our non-violent members illegally and unconstitutionally.”
 

