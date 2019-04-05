Ondo Police Launch Manhunt For Killers Of Anglican Bursar

"We will make sure the perpetrators are brought to justice. In fact, as we speak to you now, we have already laid a manhunt for the culprits and ensure that they are arrested and dealt with according to the law."

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 05, 2019

The Police in Ondo State have launched a manhunt for the bandits who killed Gabriel Kola Abiodun, bursar of the Akure Anglican Diocese Communion.  

Femi Joseph, Police Public Relation Officer in Ondo State, disclosed this during a phone interview with Sahara Reporters in Akure.

On Wednesday morning, Abiodun was shot dead by armed robbers shortly after visiting the bank to withdraw some funds.

The 60-year-old bursar and father of four was trailed by his assasilants to the Alagbaka axis of Akure Anglican Diocesan Office.

Some eyewitnesses in the office narrated how Abiodun had dragged the money with the robbers before he was shot in his thighs. 

According to Joseph, the police have also commenced investigations to unmask those who perptrated the darstardly killing. 

He said Abiodun's corpse had been evacuated from the scene, adding that some staff in the office of the Anglican diocese would be invited for interrogations. 

Joseph said: "We commeserate with the people, families and the relations of the deceased, and we want to assure members of the public that we will get to the root of this matter. 

"We will make sure the perpetrators are brought to justice. In fact, as we speak to you now, we have already laid a manhunt for the culprits to ensure that they are arrested and dealt with according to the law.

"We want to plead with them that they should coperate with us, and those who are eyewitnesses to the incident should come forward and talk to us so as to get to the root of the matter. I also advise our people who plan to visits the bank to withdraw big amounts of money to always go with Police escort.  We would do our job to ensure that justice is served."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME BREAKING: Police 'Arrest' Two Over UNILAG Doctor Killed Hours After Graduation
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Protests In Lagos Over UNILAG Doctor Stabbed To Death Hours After Convocation
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: F-SARS Arrests Ajimobi’s Former Aide For Withholding N18.5m Meant For Election Violence
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Another Nigerian Risks Death In Saudi Arabia After Being Nabbed With Cocaine
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Inspector Olalekan, The Policeman Who 'Killed' Kolade Johnson, Arraigned In Court
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Anglican Bishop Suggests Bank Officials Knew About Murder Of Bursar In Ondo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME BREAKING: Police 'Arrest' Two Over UNILAG Doctor Killed Hours After Graduation
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Protests In Lagos Over UNILAG Doctor Stabbed To Death Hours After Convocation
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Onnoghen: The Monies I Received Were Gifts For My Daughter's Wedding, Not Bribe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption IN FULL: Everything Onnoghen Told NJC To Defend Himself Against EFCC's Allegations
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Agriculture Dangote Reveals Why Northern States May Remain Poor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: F-SARS Arrests Ajimobi’s Former Aide For Withholding N18.5m Meant For Election Violence
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Another Nigerian Risks Death In Saudi Arabia After Being Nabbed With Cocaine
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Inspector Olalekan, The Policeman Who 'Killed' Kolade Johnson, Arraigned In Court
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Anglican Bishop Suggests Bank Officials Knew About Murder Of Bursar In Ondo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections BREAKING: Court Voids Ogboru’s Nomination As Delta APC Governorship Candidate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Victory For Imo Governor-Elect Ihedioha As Court Dismisses Anyanwu’s Petition
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion The Mermaids Of River Niger By M. o. Ene
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad