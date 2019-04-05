Ondo Police Launch Manhunt For Killers Of Anglican Bursar

The Police in Ondo State have launched a manhunt for the bandits who killed Gabriel Kola Abiodun, bursar of the Akure Anglican Diocese Communion.

Femi Joseph, Police Public Relation Officer in Ondo State, disclosed this during a phone interview with Sahara Reporters in Akure.

On Wednesday morning, Abiodun was shot dead by armed robbers shortly after visiting the bank to withdraw some funds.

The 60-year-old bursar and father of four was trailed by his assasilants to the Alagbaka axis of Akure Anglican Diocesan Office.

Some eyewitnesses in the office narrated how Abiodun had dragged the money with the robbers before he was shot in his thighs.

According to Joseph, the police have also commenced investigations to unmask those who perptrated the darstardly killing.

He said Abiodun's corpse had been evacuated from the scene, adding that some staff in the office of the Anglican diocese would be invited for interrogations.

Joseph said: "We commeserate with the people, families and the relations of the deceased, and we want to assure members of the public that we will get to the root of this matter.

"We will make sure the perpetrators are brought to justice. In fact, as we speak to you now, we have already laid a manhunt for the culprits to ensure that they are arrested and dealt with according to the law.

"We want to plead with them that they should coperate with us, and those who are eyewitnesses to the incident should come forward and talk to us so as to get to the root of the matter. I also advise our people who plan to visits the bank to withdraw big amounts of money to always go with Police escort. We would do our job to ensure that justice is served."