PDM Makes Progress In Its Bid To Invalidate Buhari's Victory At The Polls

The tribunal ordered that copies of all the processes filed by the petitioners be served on President Muhammadu Buhari through APC’s National Legal Adviser at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 05, 2019

President Muhammad Buhari, through the National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will be served a petition challenging his victory by order of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

While ruling on Friday, a three-man tribunal led by Justice Abdu Aboki gave the order on an ex-parte motion filed by the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) and its presidential candidate, Pastor Aminchi Habu.

While arguing the motion, Aliyu Lemu, the petitioner’s lawyer, told the tribunal that the bailiff had problem serving Buhari in his office.

He said it was expedient that the President, who is listed as the second respondent, be served through substituted means so that their petition could be heard within the stipulated 180 days.

The petitioners are praying the tribunal to invalidate the 2019 presidential  election.

They also want the tribunal to order  a fresh election for omitting the name of its party’s presidential candidate from the ballot papers used for the 2019 presidential election.

