Trump Loyalist David Malpass Becomes 13th World Bank President Through Unanimous Selection

Malpass, a Donald Trump loyalist who was a senior economic adviser to the US President during his 2016 election campaign, became the World Bank President on Friday evening through a unanimous selection made by the Executive Directors of the World Bank.

by SaharaReporters New York Apr 05, 2019



David Malpass has emerged as President of the  World Bank.

Malpass, a Donald Trump loyalist who was a senior economic adviser to the US President during his 2016 election campaign, became the World Bank President on Friday evening through a unanimous selection made by the Executive Directors of the World Bank. 

To reach their unanimous decision, the Executive Directors followed the selection process agreed in 2011, which includes an open, transparent nomination where any national of the bank's  membership could be proposed by the Executive Director or Governor through another Executive Director.

Malpass's five-year term will start counting as from Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

His nomination was followed by thorough and comprehensive interview by the Executive Directors before he was announced as the new World Bank President.

He will take the reins of leadership of the global institution from interim President Kristalina Georgieva who replaced Jim Yong Kim who served as the 12th President of the institution from  July 2012 to February 2019.

The American had served in various capacities before being offered his new position. He previously served as Under Secretary of the Treasury of International affairs for the United States. While in this position, he payed a crucial role in several major world Bank Group reforms and initiatives, including the recent capital increase for IBRD and Interrnational Finance Corporation (IFC).

He was also instumental in advancing the Debt Transparency Initiative adopted by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) to increase public disclosure of debt, thereby reducing the frequency and severity of debt crises.

The board said it looks forward to working with Malpass on the Implementation of the Forward Look and the capital package agreement as articulated in the sustainable Financing for Sustainable Development Paper.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Jonathan Appoints Ex-Anambra Governorship Aspirant As His Personal Envoy
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Another Nigerian Risks Death In Saudi Arabia After Being Nabbed With Cocaine
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Lawyers Without Borders Condemn Execution Of Nigerian Woman By Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
International VIDEO: Nigerian Minister Audu Ogheh Mocked On American TV Show Over 'Pizza From Britain' Comment
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Drugs Nigerian Govt Condemns Execution Of Nigerian Woman Accused Of Drug Trafficking In Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
International Nigeria’s Debt Profile Among Lowest In The World, Says Osinbajo
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Onnoghen Pre-Empts Buhari, ‘Resigns’ As CJN With Immediate Effect
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption ‘Some Supreme Court Justices Delivered Onnoghen’s Resignation Few Minutes After Buhari Left For Jordan’
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Police 'Arrest' Two Over UNILAG Doctor Killed Hours After Graduation
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Protests In Lagos Over UNILAG Doctor Stabbed To Death Hours After Convocation
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
International Jonathan Appoints Ex-Anambra Governorship Aspirant As His Personal Envoy
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: F-SARS Arrests Ajimobi’s Former Aide For Withholding N18.5m Meant For Election Violence
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal PDM Makes Progress In Its Bid To Invalidate Buhari's Victory At The Polls
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Trigger-Happy Policeman Shoots Husband Of Eight-Month-Pregnant Woman In Rivers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Agriculture Dangote Reveals Why Northern States May Remain Poor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Another Nigerian Risks Death In Saudi Arabia After Being Nabbed With Cocaine
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption IN FULL: Everything Onnoghen Told NJC To Defend Himself Against EFCC's Allegations
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Victory For Imo Governor-Elect Ihedioha As Court Dismisses Anyanwu’s Petition
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad