APC Raises Alarm Over Amosun's Last-Minute Contracts

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has raised the alarm over alleged last-minute award of contracts by Senator Ibikunle Amosun, the outgoing Governor of the state.

The party also alleged that Amosun was busy with last-minute selling and auctioning of government properties, as well as secret recruitments into the civil service.

Tunde Oladunjoye, the Publicity Secretary of the Caretaker Committee of the party in the state said this in a statement in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Friday.

He said the Governor's action was to "tie the hands" of Dapo Abiodun, the incoming Governor, who is billed to assume office on May 29.

The statement read: "It has come to our notice that the outgoing administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun is busy with last-minute award of contracts, selling and secret recruitments into the civil service, in a bid to tie the hands of the incoming Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

"While we find the reported last-minute contracts, withdrawals from the treasury, sale of land and illegal recruitment of Senator Amosun's cronies into the senior positions of the Ogun State Civil Service very shocking, our party wishes to warn the members of the general public that such hurrried transactions would not necessarily be binding on the incoming administration.

"We urge Ogun State's senior civil servants to not be part of the desperate moves of the departing governor to undermine socio-economic stability of our state, by engaging in, condoning or being part of any act that breaches or constitutes a flagrant abuse of laid-down rules, regulations and due process.

"It is our belief that an administration with less than two months to hand over should, by now, be preparing its handover notes for a smooth transition, instead of digging pits for the incoming government.

"May we also reiterate here that all loans, overdraft and financial obligations that do not follow due process, including the approval of the Ogun State House of Assembly, would not be honoured. To be forewarned is to be forearmed."

