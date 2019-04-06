BREAKING: UI 'Lecturer' Commits 'Suicide'

"He already resigned but was still living on campus," said the lecturer, who asked not to be named. "His family had issues relating to childcare. He was a Lecturer 1 and had been on his Ph. D. for 22 years, but he had supervised a lot of people who had overtaken him on the rung while he remained rooted to the same spot."

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 06, 2019

A. O. Subair, an academic who very recently resigned abruptly as a lectuer of the Department of Mathematics of the University of Ibadan (UI) but still lives within the university, has died under circumstances believed to be suicide at his staff quarters located on Phillipson Road, UI.

A lecturer in the Faculty of Science, which houses the late lecturer's department, told SaharaReporters that Subair had been battling depression for years due to challenges in his home and career.

"He already resigned but was still living on campus," said the lecturer, who asked not to be named.

"His family had issues relating to childcare. He was a Lecturer 1and had been on his Ph. D. for 22 years, but he had supervised a lot of people who had overtaken him on the rung while he remained rooted to the same spot.

"He also had issues in his marriage. He and his wife disagreed over the care for one of their children. The wife sued him, and the court ruled in her favour, giving a directive that N60,000 should be withdrawn from his salary every month. So, he thought, well, if he resigned, there would be no salary to draw money from.

"His death wasn't straightforward, like he slept during the day, died during the sleep, his house was engulfed by smoke and he was asphyxiated."

A student of the Department of Mathematics, who also asked not to be named, told that SaharaReporters that after Subair was discovered in the house on Tuesday, he was rushed to 'Jaja', as the university's clinic is widely known, and subsequently transferred to the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, where he died Wednesday morning.

SaharaReporters contacted the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the university for comments, but he was in church at the time the call was made, and he politely asked to talk later.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption ‘Some Supreme Court Justices Delivered Onnoghen’s Resignation Few Minutes After Buhari Left For Jordan’
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Police 'Arrest' Two Over UNILAG Doctor Killed Hours After Graduation
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Protests In Lagos Over UNILAG Doctor Stabbed To Death Hours After Convocation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption APC Raises Alarm Over Amosun's Last-Minute Contracts
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Trigger-Happy Policeman Shoots Husband Of Eight-Month-Pregnant Woman In Rivers
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Speaker Blames CJTF For 'Unprofessional Confrontation' After Bandits Kill 50 In Zamfara
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Onnoghen Pre-Empts Buhari, ‘Resigns’ As CJN With Immediate Effect
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption ‘Some Supreme Court Justices Delivered Onnoghen’s Resignation Few Minutes After Buhari Left For Jordan’
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku Has No Moral Basis To Complain Of Being Rigged Out, Says Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International Jonathan Appoints Ex-Anambra Governorship Aspirant As His Personal Envoy
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Police 'Arrest' Two Over UNILAG Doctor Killed Hours After Graduation
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal PDM Makes Progress In Its Bid To Invalidate Buhari's Victory At The Polls
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Protests In Lagos Over UNILAG Doctor Stabbed To Death Hours After Convocation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption APC Raises Alarm Over Amosun's Last-Minute Contracts
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Trigger-Happy Policeman Shoots Husband Of Eight-Month-Pregnant Woman In Rivers
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections Court Dismisses Suit Against Nnamani's Election
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International Trump Loyalist David Malpass Becomes 13th World Bank President Through Unanimous Selection
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Speaker Blames CJTF For 'Unprofessional Confrontation' After Bandits Kill 50 In Zamfara
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad