Lagos Teaching Hospital Calls For Calm Over Murder Of House Officer Stephen Urueye

The management of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) has called for calm and cautioned against inflammatory statements on the death of Stephen Urueye, a house officer in the hospital who was stabbed to death on Thursday night.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by Kelechi Otuneme, spokesperson of LUTH.

Urueye, who graduated from the University of Lagos and participated in the convocation ceremony on Wednesday, was stabbed by suspected hoodlums on the road leading to Ojuelegba around 9pm on Thursday, prompting protests on campus and a JusticeForStephen hastag on social media.

The hospital management said top management officials and specialist consultants, including the Chief Medical Director, were on ground trying all they could to resuscitate him till he passed on.

“We implore all staff to be calm and refrain from speculative or inflammatory comments or statements and go about their lawful duties as investigation continues,” the statement read.

It further stated that the hospital management was working with security agencies to ensure that the miscreants who carried out the attack do not go unpunished.

“Our heart goes out to his family, colleagues, friends and the LUTH community as we pray that God will comfort us all on this time of great mourning,” the statement added.

UNILAG students took to the streets on Friday to protest Urueye’s death and incessant attacks by hoodlums within the area.

The Lagos State Police Command also said it already arrested two people in relation to the attack.