Lassa Fever Kills Two In Bauchi, Taraba — The Latest of 131 Deaths In Three Months

According to the NCDC, a total of 2,034 suspected cases have been reported from 21 states across the country from January 1 to March 31, 2019. Of these cases, 526 were confirmed positive, 15 probable and 1,693 negative (not a case). Since the onset of the 2019 outbreak, there have been 121 deaths in confirmed cases, while the case fatality ratio in confirmed cases is 23.0%.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 06, 2019

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed that two people in Bauchi and Taraba states have been killed by Lassa Fever.

The organisation also revealed that 16 new cases of Lassa Fever were discovered across five states in the country.

This was disclosed in the NCDC latest situation report on the disease for Week 13, which covers March 25 to March 31, 2019.

A breakdown of the figure shows that six cases were confirmed in Edo and four in Ondo, while two cases were confirmed in Bauchi, Taraba, and Plateau states.

According to the NCDC, a total of 2,034 suspected cases have been reported from 21 states across the country from January 1 to March 31, 2019.

Of these cases, 526 were confirmed positive, 15 probable and 1,693 negative (not a case).

Since the onset of the 2019 outbreak, there have been 121 deaths in confirmed cases, while the case fatality ratio in confirmed cases is 23.0%.

Twenty states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have recorded at least one confirmed case of the disease across 81 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The states are Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Plateau, Taraba, Adamawa, Gombe, Kaduna, Kwara, Benue, Rivers, Kogi, Enugu, Imo, Delta, Oyo, Kebbi and Cross River.

In the reporting Week 13, one new healthcare worker was affected in Plateau State, bringing the number of healthcare workers infected since the onset of the outbreak to 17.

Seven of them were infected in Edo, three in Ondo, two in Ebonyi, and one each in Enugu, Rivers, Bauchi, Benue, and Plateau states.

Similarly, 29 patients are currently being managed at various treatment centres across the country: Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) treatment Centre – 10; Federal Medical Centre Owo – nine; Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki – three; Bauchi – two; Plateau – three, and Taraba – two.

The NCDC said a total of 6,489 contacts had been identified from 20 states. Of these, 1,443 (22.2%) are being followed up, 4,983 (76.8%) have completed 21 days follow up, while eight (0.1%) were lost to follow-up. One hundred and twelve (1.7%) symptomatic contacts have also been identified, of which 55 (1.0%) have tested positive.

The agency revealed that the multi-sectoral one health national rapid response teams had been deployed to Taraba and Bauchi states, adding that the national Lassa Fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has continued to coordinate the response activities at all levels.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Lagos Teaching Hospital Calls For Calm Over Murder Of House Officer Stephen Urueye
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Striking Doctors Accuse Government Of Plotting To Draft Soldiers To Hospitals, Proscribe Their Association
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JOHESU Urges NMA To Call Off ‘Illegal’ Strike, Citing Emergency In Health Sector
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion A Painful Goodbye By Olujimi Aganga-Williams
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
TwvSsX_jyLs
Hannatu Musawa Muhammed Ali-The Greatest By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH 6-Month Old Strike By Some Rivers State Health Workers Hurting Progress Of Routine Immunizations
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Onnoghen Pre-Empts Buhari, ‘Resigns’ As CJN With Immediate Effect
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Atiku Has No Moral Basis To Complain Of Being Rigged Out, Says Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Stabs Fiancee Four Times In The Neck For Mocking His 'Small' Manhood
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Babachir: Atiku Was In PDP But Seven APC Commissioners In Adamawa Were His Loyalists
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption ‘Some Supreme Court Justices Delivered Onnoghen’s Resignation Few Minutes After Buhari Left For Jordan’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption APC Raises Alarm Over Amosun's Last-Minute Contracts
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Protests In Lagos Over UNILAG Doctor Stabbed To Death Hours After Convocation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Jonathan Appoints Ex-Anambra Governorship Aspirant As His Personal Envoy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Police 'Arrest' Two Over UNILAG Doctor Killed Hours After Graduation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Fraudsters Are Working In Banks And In The EFCC, Laments Magu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal PDM Makes Progress In Its Bid To Invalidate Buhari's Victory At The Polls
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International VIDEO: Nigerian Minister Audu Ogheh Mocked On American TV Show Over 'Pizza From Britain' Comment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad