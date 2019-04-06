Man Stabs Fiancee Four Times In The Neck For Mocking His 'Small' Manhood

However, after he was arrested for murder, the 40-year-old blamed the attack that saw him stab his partner at least four times in the neck, on the deceased, saying she had a habit of mocking his masculinity.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 06, 2019


A man has stabbed his fiancee to death in Austria after she reportedly mocked him for having a small penis.

According to Mirror UK, the man, named Daban K, who hails from Iraq, killed the woman after she had sheltered him from the Austrian authorities for several years.

However, after he was arrested for murder, the 40-year-old blamed the attack that saw him stab his partner at least four times in the neck, on the deceased, saying she had a habit of mocking his masculinity.

He also claimed that his late partner was unfaithful.

In a conversation with Sigrun Rossmanith, a court psychiatrist, Daban K, whose full name has not beeen released due to Austrian privacy laws, said: "She was a good woman to me, but she repeteadly insulted me.

"She cheated on me three times with other men and did not want to have sex with me anymore. One day she told me that my penis was  too small."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption ‘Some Supreme Court Justices Delivered Onnoghen’s Resignation Few Minutes After Buhari Left For Jordan’
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Police 'Arrest' Two Over UNILAG Doctor Killed Hours After Graduation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Protests In Lagos Over UNILAG Doctor Stabbed To Death Hours After Convocation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption APC Raises Alarm Over Amosun's Last-Minute Contracts
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Speaker Blames CJTF For 'Unprofessional Confrontation' After Bandits Kill 50 In Zamfara
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Trigger-Happy Policeman Shoots Husband Of Eight-Month-Pregnant Woman In Rivers
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Onnoghen Pre-Empts Buhari, ‘Resigns’ As CJN With Immediate Effect
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption ‘Some Supreme Court Justices Delivered Onnoghen’s Resignation Few Minutes After Buhari Left For Jordan’
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku Has No Moral Basis To Complain Of Being Rigged Out, Says Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International Jonathan Appoints Ex-Anambra Governorship Aspirant As His Personal Envoy
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Police 'Arrest' Two Over UNILAG Doctor Killed Hours After Graduation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Protests In Lagos Over UNILAG Doctor Stabbed To Death Hours After Convocation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal PDM Makes Progress In Its Bid To Invalidate Buhari's Victory At The Polls
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption APC Raises Alarm Over Amosun's Last-Minute Contracts
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International VIDEO: Nigerian Minister Audu Ogheh Mocked On American TV Show Over 'Pizza From Britain' Comment
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Speaker Blames CJTF For 'Unprofessional Confrontation' After Bandits Kill 50 In Zamfara
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Court Dismisses Suit Against Nnamani's Election
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Trigger-Happy Policeman Shoots Husband Of Eight-Month-Pregnant Woman In Rivers
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad