Police Receive Lead On How Killers Of Anglican Bursar In Akure Loitered Near The Bank

Mohammed Adamu, the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), has ordered for the deployment of security agents around banks and commercial institutions in Ondo State, mostly the capital city of Akure, to keep surveillance.

The deployment followed the brutal killing of Gabriel Kola Abiodun, a bursar with Akure Anglican diocese who was shot dead by suspected armed robbers.

Leye Oyebade, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 11, Osogbo, who disclosed this on Friday during a visit to the Anglican Diocesan Office in Akure, also said the Police had a lead on how the crime was masterminded.

Abiodun was killed on Thursday morning by the gunmen, who traced him to his office at the Akure Anglican Diocese after withdrawing N500,000 at the Zenith Bank of the Alagbaka branch office in Akure.

Visiting the diocese following the killing of Abiodun, Oyebade said the security agencies would fish out the killers.

Received by the Bishop of the Akure Anglican Diocese Communion, Right Reverend Simeon Borokini, the AIG disclosed that the Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP) had given the mandate that the killers should be fished out immediately for prosecution.

He said investigations over the killing has already begun, with a lead already received on how the bandit had always been loitering around the bank premises.

Oyebade stressed the need for customers visting the banks to be security-conscious and wise, noting that the job of policing should not be left in the hands of the security agencies alone.

He assured the public that the police would boost its surveillance around banks in the state capital to prevent any further future reocurrences.

"For now, we have moved forward by getting some leads and we are very much hopeful that we would get at the root of this crime," he said.

"The Acting IGP has given us the marching order to get at the root of the matter and I have come here to speak with the Bishop. I have got some information from him and from the scene of the crime. You see when crimes of this type occurred; there are things you learn, which are the most important things.

"So, we are going to create security in the banking environment and we have done it and we are going to do more. The banker forum will be upgraded becuase we need more gadjets and information, and we would need to do more of surveillance within the banking environment.

"We found out that those that committed this type of crime must have been hanging around. On the issue of the motorcycles and the vehicles within the banking environment, we will need to address that.

"Not only that, I am also using this opportunity to ask members of the public who have information to assist us with it.

"With what we are doing, I am very confident that we are going to get to the root of this matter. The members of the public should continue to partner with us. The community policing that we preach and practice involves everybody and we need information."

Bishop Borokini reiterated that the security agencies in Ondo State must doubled down at rooting criminal elements out of the state. He called on the Police to ensure that Abiodun's killers are arrested and prosecuted.