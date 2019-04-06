Sanwo-Olu Calls For Review of Police’s Operation After Kolade Johnson's Killing

“I know that the 21st century policing should thrive more on intelligence gathering, tactical operations, which will bring about clinical execution of assignment. With this in mind, our security operatives should adopt modern techniques in fighting crimes so as to reduce incidents of avoidable deaths especially of innocent youths.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 06, 2019

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor-Elect of Lagos State, has called on the Nigerian Police Force to review the operations of its rank and file.

Sanwo-Olu said this on Saturday when he paid a visit to the family of Kolade Johnson, the young Nigerian killed by a policeman's stray bullets.

He said his administration would ensure that incident of Johnson’s death does not repeat itself.

He also said his administration would work in harmony with the security operatives to ensure that such incident becomes a thing of the past.

Sanwo-Olu said: “I think this incident is a wake-up call to all. A situation where men and officers of the Police and indeed any security organisation will willfully cut down the lives of our youth is unacceptable. We should all speak against it. We must all rise against it. The Police should realise that they are there to protect the citizens and not to send them to early grave under any guise.

“It is gratifying to note that the police authorities acted promptly. We read in the news that they have dismissed the officer who allegedly fired the shot that killed Mr. Johnson. This shows to us that we are not living in Banana Republic. We live in a society where justice and equity should be the order of the day.”

