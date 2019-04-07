'1,400 IDPs Face Starvation In Adamawa'

“In the past three months, NEMA has not supplied food to the camp and we are facing hunger. Because of the situation, we have been going to Fufore town and other nearby villages to look for food in order to survive.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 07, 2019

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Fufore, Adamawa State, are lamenting severe food shortage in the camp.

Baker Umar, one of the leaders at IDP camp in  Fufore, revealed this in Yola, on Saturday, stating that the camp has not received any food or relief materials from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the last three months.

Umar said more than 1,400 IDPs, mostly women, children and elderly people, are facing starvation due to the acute food shortage in Fufore camp, claiming that they go to nearby villages to seek for food for survival. 

“In the past three months, NEMA has not supplied food to the camp and we are facing hunger. Because of the situation, we have been going to  Fufore town and other nearby villages to look for food in order to survive.”

Umar said he has been in the camp since 2014 and NEMA has been supplying food items monthly, but ever since last year, the supply of food has reduced drastically. 

He urged the authorities in charge of the distribution of the food to come to their aid.

However, Alhaji Abani Garki, NEMA Operational Officer in charge of Adamawa, told NAN that there was no food shortage in the camp. 

Garki said the agency has been notified  of the delay in supplying food to the camp.

He said: “There is nothing like starvation in the camp. In fact, the delay was not as they claimed because we experienced a short delay in  food supply in January  due to some logistic challenges which affected us in February and March."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion N64bn Abuja Golden Gate By Charles Ofoji
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Jonathan's Oil Revenue As Much As Yaradua, Obj, Abdusalami & Abacha Combined
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption Ondo APC Berates Mimiko, Calls Residency Card Fee ‘A Clear Act Of Betrayal’
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News Fuel Price Protest Hit By Low Turnout In Lagos, But NLC Says It's Not Discouraged
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Politics Children Of Ex-President Jonathan’s Late Chief Security Officer Beg President Buhari To Save Them From Hunger
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Poverty Investigation: Poorest Nigerians Deprived Of Federal Government’s Cash Transfer
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal EFCC Witness Reveals How Intercontinental Bank Wrote Off Billions Of Naira For Saraki, Father
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Yari Is The Most Useless Governor In Nigeria's History, Says Kadaria Ahmed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Stabs Fiancee Four Times In The Neck For Mocking His 'Small' Manhood
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections BMO: INEC Acting Suspicious On PDP’s Server Claims
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections 2019 Elections, Tragedy For Igbo People, Says APGA Chairman
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency It's Ridiculous To Suggest That I'm Indifferent To Killings In Nigeria, Says Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Energy IBEDC Staff Dies After Electrocution
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Onnoghen Pre-Empts Buhari, ‘Resigns’ As CJN With Immediate Effect
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Atiku Has No Moral Basis To Complain Of Being Rigged Out, Says Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Protests In Lagos Over UNILAG Doctor Stabbed To Death Hours After Convocation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Babachir: Atiku Was In PDP But Seven APC Commissioners In Adamawa Were His Loyalists
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education Sokoto State University Increases Tuition By 100%, Gives Students Seven-Day Ultimatum To Pay
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad