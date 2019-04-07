'1,400 IDPs Face Starvation In Adamawa'

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Fufore, Adamawa State, are lamenting severe food shortage in the camp.

Baker Umar, one of the leaders at IDP camp in Fufore, revealed this in Yola, on Saturday, stating that the camp has not received any food or relief materials from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the last three months.

Umar said more than 1,400 IDPs, mostly women, children and elderly people, are facing starvation due to the acute food shortage in Fufore camp, claiming that they go to nearby villages to seek for food for survival.

“In the past three months, NEMA has not supplied food to the camp and we are facing hunger. Because of the situation, we have been going to Fufore town and other nearby villages to look for food in order to survive.”

Umar said he has been in the camp since 2014 and NEMA has been supplying food items monthly, but ever since last year, the supply of food has reduced drastically.

He urged the authorities in charge of the distribution of the food to come to their aid.

However, Alhaji Abani Garki, NEMA Operational Officer in charge of Adamawa, told NAN that there was no food shortage in the camp.

Garki said the agency has been notified of the delay in supplying food to the camp.

He said: “There is nothing like starvation in the camp. In fact, the delay was not as they claimed because we experienced a short delay in food supply in January due to some logistic challenges which affected us in February and March."