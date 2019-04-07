2019 Elections, Tragedy For Igbo People, Says APGA Chairman

My idea was that if we could give President (Muhammadu) Buhari about 40 per cent, then, the balance could go to anyone who we so much loved.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 07, 2019

APGA National Chairman Victor Oye

Chief Victor Oye, National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), says the 2019 elections in Nigeria constituted a tragedy for the Igbo.

He said although his party did well in the elections, his people should not have put all their eggs in one basket.

According to Oye, the people should have given 40 per cent of their votes to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking in an interview published by The Punch newspaper on Sunday, he said: "The last election was a tragedy for our people. I was among those who spoke against putting all our eggs in one basket. My idea was that if we could give President (Muhammadu) Buhari about 40 per cent, then, the balance could go to anyone who we so much loved.

"But today, we have lost out. It was that mistake that we made on February 23 that is having serious impact on our people in Lagos. The people there voted for a party they saw as theirs and didn’t want Ndigbo to do otherwise. When you go to Rome, behave like Romans."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Yari Is The Most Useless Governor In Nigeria's History, Says Kadaria Ahmed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections BMO: INEC Acting Suspicious On PDP’s Server Claims
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency It's Ridiculous To Suggest That I'm Indifferent To Killings In Nigeria, Says Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Onnoghen Pre-Empts Buhari, ‘Resigns’ As CJN With Immediate Effect
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Atiku Has No Moral Basis To Complain Of Being Rigged Out, Says Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Babachir: Atiku Was In PDP But Seven APC Commissioners In Adamawa Were His Loyalists
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal EFCC Witness Reveals How Intercontinental Bank Wrote Off Billions Of Naira For Saraki, Father
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Yari Is The Most Useless Governor In Nigeria's History, Says Kadaria Ahmed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Stabs Fiancee Four Times In The Neck For Mocking His 'Small' Manhood
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections BMO: INEC Acting Suspicious On PDP’s Server Claims
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency It's Ridiculous To Suggest That I'm Indifferent To Killings In Nigeria, Says Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Energy IBEDC Staff Dies After Electrocution
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Onnoghen Pre-Empts Buhari, ‘Resigns’ As CJN With Immediate Effect
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Atiku Has No Moral Basis To Complain Of Being Rigged Out, Says Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Protests In Lagos Over UNILAG Doctor Stabbed To Death Hours After Convocation
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Babachir: Atiku Was In PDP But Seven APC Commissioners In Adamawa Were His Loyalists
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Education Sokoto State University Increases Tuition By 100%, Gives Students Seven-Day Ultimatum To Pay
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Police 'Arrest' Two Over UNILAG Doctor Killed Hours After Graduation
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad