BREAKING: Nigerian Government Bans Mining in Zamfara

Mohammed Adamu, acting Inspector-General of Police, has announced the ban of mining activities in Zamfara State following the protest against killings in the state.

Adamau disclosed this to journalists in Abuja on Sunday after a security meeting at the Presidential Villa, saying a special operation would also be launched against banditry in the state.

According to the acting IGP, foreigners and individuals must stop mining forthwith or risk losing their licences.

The development comes 24 hours after some protesters marched to Aso Rock to draw attention to the security situation in Zamfara.

Many have been killed, with property worth millions of naira destroyed in attacks by armed men.

Details later..