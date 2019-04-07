Father Of Local Government Chairman In Bayelsa Kidnapped By Seven Heavily-Armed Gunmen

Wellington Magbisa, father of the Chairman of Sagbama Local Council Area in Bayelsa State, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

According to witnesses, Magbisa was whisked away by unknown assailants in the wee hours of Sunday.

A witness told SaharaReporters that the kidnappers, numbering seven and all male, came heavily armed, broke into his residence and forcefully took him.

”The incident occurred at about 12am at with his residence at Mile 2, Sagbama LGA.

Confirming the incident, Butswat Asinim, State Police Public Relations officer, said the captors gained entrance via an unprotected window and abducted their victim.

”Five men came in through an unprotected window, captured him and escaped through the waterways," he said. ”All sister angecies have been altered to rescue the victim and also arrest the captors."

The incident has thrown the Magbisa's family into a state of grief.