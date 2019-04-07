Father Of Local Government Chairman In Bayelsa Kidnapped By Seven Heavily-Armed Gunmen

A witness told SaharaReporters that the kidnappers, numbering seven and all male, came heavily armed, broke into his residence and forcefully took him.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 07, 2019

Wellington Magbisa, father of the Chairman of Sagbama Local Council Area in Bayelsa State, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

According to witnesses, Magbisa was whisked away by unknown assailants in the wee hours of Sunday.

A witness told SaharaReporters that the kidnappers, numbering seven and all male, came heavily armed, broke into his residence and forcefully took him.

”The incident occurred at about 12am at with his residence at Mile 2, Sagbama LGA.

Confirming the incident, Butswat Asinim, State Police Public Relations officer, said the captors gained entrance via an unprotected window and abducted their victim.

”Five men came in through an unprotected window, captured him and escaped through the waterways," he said. ”All sister angecies have been altered to rescue the victim and also arrest the captors."

The incident has thrown the Magbisa's family into a state of grief.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Yari Is The Most Useless Governor In Nigeria's History, Says Kadaria Ahmed
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Stabs Fiancee Four Times In The Neck For Mocking His 'Small' Manhood
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Station Torched As Bandits Kill Two Policemen, Two Residents in Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Protests In Lagos Over UNILAG Doctor Stabbed To Death Hours After Convocation
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Lagos Teaching Hospital Calls For Calm Over Murder Of House Officer Stephen Urueye
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption APC Raises Alarm Over Amosun's Last-Minute Contracts
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Yari Is The Most Useless Governor In Nigeria's History, Says Kadaria Ahmed
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal EFCC Witness Reveals How Intercontinental Bank Wrote Off Billions Of Naira For Saraki, Father
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections BMO: INEC Acting Suspicious On PDP’s Server Claims
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections 2019 Elections, Tragedy For Igbo People, Says APGA Chairman
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency It's Ridiculous To Suggest That I'm Indifferent To Killings In Nigeria, Says Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Stabs Fiancee Four Times In The Neck For Mocking His 'Small' Manhood
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Energy IBEDC Staff Dies After Electrocution
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Station Torched As Bandits Kill Two Policemen, Two Residents in Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections Onnoghen Pre-Empts Buhari, ‘Resigns’ As CJN With Immediate Effect
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Atiku Has No Moral Basis To Complain Of Being Rigged Out, Says Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Lifestyle Nigerians Marry Late Because It's Difficult For Them To Find The Right Partners, Says Expert
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Babachir: Atiku Was In PDP But Seven APC Commissioners In Adamawa Were His Loyalists
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad