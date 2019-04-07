It's Ridiculous To Suggest That I'm Indifferent To Killings In Nigeria, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says it is ridiculous to suggest that he is indifferent to killings in Nigeria.

He also reassured Nigerians that ending banditry remains a key priority of his administration and he would do whatever it takes to ensure the country's security system confronts these public enemies with merciless determination.

Speaking on the recent spike in reported incidents of banditry and kidnappings in some parts of the country, Buhari condoled with all those affected by the unfortunate events, stating that he is one of the unhappiest leaders in the world.

A statement by Garba Shehu, the President's spokesman, quoted Buhari as stating that: "How can I be happy and indifferent to the senseless killings of my fellow citizens by bandits? I am human and I understand the pains of the victims and their families who have been traumatized and impoverished by constant ransom demands by bandits.

"The politicisation of tragedy reveals the darkest sides of our primitive politics. Almost every week, I summon my security chiefs to get an update on the strategies being devised to defeat these mass murderers.

"There is no issue that dominates my mind every 24 hours like security because, as an elected President, protecting the citizens of my country is one of the primary functions of my administration.

"I constantly listen to our security personnel in order to understand their problems and needs, and I have never hesitated to attend to those needs in terms of motivating and equipping them to respond effectively to our security challenges.

"It is therefore ridiculous to suggest that I am indifferent to these killings.

"I have ordered rapid and robust deployment of troops to all the areas currently under attack from bandits and we are determined to tackle this challenge ferociously until these remorseless killers are crushed and utterly defeated."

Buhari called on communities where banditry is active to support and cooperate with the security agencies, particularly the recently launched Operation Puff Adder by the Nigerian Army, to battle bandits and kidnappers.

The President said it was regrettable that bandits have informants within some communities and utterly reprehensible that certain communities have signed protection deals with bandits at the expense of other communities, thereby creating complications and frustrating government's intervention.

He appealed to communities to report suspicious movements of bandits into their areas within the shortest available opportunity, especially considering the fact that intelligence is critical to detecting, frustrating, neutralising and defeating the criminals.

