At Least Five Killed, 32 Injured In Late-Night Twin Blasts In Maiduguri

At least five persons were killed and 32 others seriously injured when twin bombs exploded in Maiduguri, capital of Borno State, on Saturday night, residents have said.

The blasts occurred at Muna Dalti General of Jere Local Government Area of the state capital, sometime between 7:30pm and 8pm.

According to a resident, Musa Mohammed, who spoke to SaharaReporters, the bomber sneaked into the area to wreak havoc.

"Three persons were initially confirmed dead and 33 persons wounded, with the death toll later rising to five,” Mohammed said.

The Borno State Emergency Management Agency in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force has evacuated the injured to the hospital.

“The area is calm and EOD teams and soldiers were seen there last night,” Mohammed also told SaharaReporters.