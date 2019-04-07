Using Minors As Shepherds Is An Offence, Nigeria Police Tell Herdsmen

Shina Olukolu, Oyo State Commissioner of Police

The Nigeria Police Force says it is an offence for minors to herd cattle.

This was disclosed at a meeting held on Saturday, comprising herdsmen, farmers, security agencies and Oyo State government officials on addressing the conflict between farmers and herdsmen in the state.

This is just as the Oyo State government said the Grazing Control Bill would be passed into law before April 30 to help forestall farmers/herders conflicts in the state.

Abidemi Siyanbade, the state Special Adviser to Governor Abiola Ajimobi on Community Relations, at a stakeholders' meeting organised by the State Police Command at Eleyele, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, said:

“Before the end of this month, the Grazing Control Bill will be passed by the House of Assembly. We will also ensure that the peace committee meeting at the local government levels will be revived."

Meanwhile, Adeniji Moses, the State Chairman, All Farmers’ Association of Nigeria (AFAN), lamented that the bill had been promised since 2016 and nothing had been done about it.

However, Yakubu Bello, the state Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, commended the Oyo State Police for organising the meeting and promised to abide by the agreement.

On his part, Shina Olukolu, the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, said using minors as shepherds is an offence. He called for between the farmers and the herdsmen, The Guardian newspaper reported.