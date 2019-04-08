Abductors Of Lagos Fire Service Director Demand Ransom

The family of Rasaki Musibau, Director of the Lagos State Fire Service, has been contacted by his kidnappers.

Musibau was kidnapped alongside six others persons along the Epe-Itokin Road, Ikorodu, Lagos, on Saturday night, while they were returning to Lagos from Epe.

SaharaReporters had reported on Sunday that the kidnappers blocked the Itokin bridge end of the road before abducting the occupants of the three vehicles.

Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and spokesman of the Police in Lagos, had also confirmed the incident, noting that seven people were kidnapped.

”Those abducted include: Rasaki Musibau (Director of Fire Service in Lagos State), Mufutau Adams (a management staff of the Fire Service), Mrs. Funmilayo Adelumo and Asiogu Martha. Others are, Lasisi Muka, and two others. Vehicles recovered from the scene include a Toyota Sienna, a Toyota Corolla and an Opel Jeep. The CP in company with Tactical Units Commanders visited the crime scene in the early hours of Sunday," the Police spokesman said.

Sources close to the family told SaharaReporters on Monday that Musibau's abductors had contacted the family to demand a ranson, but they did not want to reveal the details in order not to jeopardise his freedom.